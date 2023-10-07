Sikkim Tragedy

The Lhonak glacial lake disaster in Sikkim is a wake-up call for India and the world to acknowledge the grim reality of climate change. With at least 18 people confirmed dead and 102 missing, this tragedy serves as a heart-wrenching reminder that the consequences of our changing climate are not some distant, abstract future but a chilling presentday reality. The initial death toll of 18 is devastating enough, but what is equally distressing is the uncertainty that hovers over the fate of those 102 missing individuals. As rescue efforts continue, the number of casualties could tragically rise.

It is jolting enough to witness natural disasters exacerbated by climate change that are becoming more frequent and severe, leaving communities in their path vulnerable and helpless. What unfolded in Sikkim is a stark illustration of how climate change isn’t just about rising global temperatures or melting ice caps. It is about the tangible, immediate impact on peoples’ lives. Heavy rains triggered a cloudburst that inundated the Lhonak glacial lake, causing it to burst its banks and flood the Teesta valley. Entire villages were submerged, bridges washed away and lives shattered. The toll on human life is not the only tragedy here. The environment, too, has borne the brunt of this catastrophe. Satellite imagery reveals that nearly two-thirds of the lake has drained and the consequences for the local ecosystem are dire. The delicate balance of nature in this pristine region has been disrupted and it will take years, if not decades, for it to recover ~ if recovery is even possible.

It is worth noting that this disaster is not an isolated incident. South Asia’s mountains, including the Hindu Kush-Himalayan region, have witnessed a series of deadly flash floods and landslides this monsoon season. These events are consistent with the predictions made by climate scientists a decade ago. Glacial lakes are expanding, posing a growing threat to downstream communities and infrastructure. One question looms large. Why wasn’t more done to prevent or mitigate this disaster? Reports suggest that a decade ago, India’s National Remote Sensing Centre had issued a warning, indicating a “very high” risk of the Lhonak Lake bursting its banks. Yet, here we are, with the aftermath of a preventable tragedy on our hands. The failure to open dam gates in time to manage the water from National Hydroelectric Power Corporation’s Teesta V dam is another troubling aspect of this crisis.

It raises serious questions about disaster preparedness and response. As climate change brings more extreme weather events, it is imperative that governments and agencies act swiftly and decisively to protect their citizens.The disaster is a clarion call for all to recognise the urgency of addressing climate change before more tragedies like this unfold. It is a stark reminder that actions today will determine the fate of the planet and its inhabitants tomorrow.