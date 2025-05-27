Teesta erosion victims to get new homes

Siliguri mayor Goutam Deb on Monday visited Majuha village under Dabgram-I gram panchayat in Jalpaiguri district to oversee the rehabilitation arrangements for 131 families, who were rendered homeless due to massive erosion caused by the Teesta river.

It may be recalled that two villages, Laltong and Chamakdangi, situated on the banks of the Teesta under the same gram panchayat were almost entirely washed away in October 2024 after the river dramatically changed its course. Displaced residents were forced to move to forested highlands nearby, where they continued to face the threat of wild animals, including elephants.

Mayor Deb, a former MLA of the area, had earlier drawn the attention of chief minister Mamata Banerjee to the crisis and urged her intervention for proper rehabilitation. Responding promptly, the state government identified Majuha as the site for the new settlement, where each affected family has now been allotted three decimals of land.

During her recent visit to Siliguri, the chief minister symbolically handed over land deeds (patta) to a few beneficiaries. At an administrative meeting held at Uttarkanya, she officially named the new village Teesta Pally, and assigned mayor Deb the responsibility of supervising its development.

The state government has also sanctioned the first instalment of financial assistance under the Banglar Bari Prokolpo to support the construction of houses in the new settlement.

On his visit to the site today, mayor Deb interacted with the displaced families and assured them that the first instalment of financial assistance would be credited to their respective bank accounts by June.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Deb said: “The administration provided temporary shelter and essential relief to the affected families after the Teesta changed its course last year. I took the initiative to inform chief minister Mamata Banerjee, and she responded with compassion. Now, under her guidance, we aim to develop Teesta Pally as a model village.”

Some of the families have already begun constructing their new homes by taking loans from various sources, hopeful for a more secure future in their newly named village.