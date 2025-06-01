Red alert in Sikkim after Teesta crosses danger mark

The Sikkim administration issued a red alert on Saturday morning after relentless overnight rainfall in Mangan district caused the Teesta River to swell beyond the danger level, eroding its banks at multiple locations.

A red alert remained in effect for at least three hours, during which residents were advised to stay in safe locations. Particularly alarming was the situation in Phidang village, North Sikkim, where the intensified water flow threatened nearby settlements.

Given the “red warning” status for Mangan, authorities cautioned that any flood-like situation in the north could affect the downstream stretch of the Teesta in Gangtok district, especially between Dikchu and Singtam.

All tourist permits for north Sikkim were suspended following a massive landslide near Chungthang. traffic movement was completely halted near the Toong checkpost due to debris, prompting local MLA and social welfare minister Samdup Lepcha to visit the affected areas.

In a public appeal, the administration urged citizens not to panic but to remain vigilant. “Timely updates will be provided as the situation develops,” an official statement said.

Minister leads ground response and awareness drive

Samdup Lepcha, the MLA from Lachen-Mangan, visited landslide-affected areas including Chungthang, Theeng, and the Toong–Naga river belt to assess damages to property and livelihoods. He also visited Munsithang to oversee ongoing search operations at an accident site.

The minister conducted awareness meetings across Chungthang, educating residents on monsoon preparedness and safety protocols. These efforts aimed to empower local communities to face extreme weather events with better readiness.

Lepcha also met with GREF officials to review road conditions and directed them to expedite road repairs while ensuring safe and accessible routes for local communities. His interventions underscored the government’s focus on both emergency response and infrastructure resilience.

Road connectivity severely disrupted

Colonel AK Dixit of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) confirmed that road formation had been washed away in two sections near Toong Ship-Gear, while rock falls continued near the 35 Mile stretch. Restoration efforts are underway but are expected to take over seven hours, with road access likely to be restored only by Sunday.

Currently, the road from Dikchu to Sangkalan via Phidang remains open, but the stretch from Sangkalan to Chungthang remains closed.

Emergency response and public safety measures

In Gangtok district, all nodal officers for disaster management have been instructed to remain on high alert and maintain close communication with field staff across the Teesta belt. Any emergency developments are to be immediately reported to the district control room at 03592-204995 or directly to district officials.

In Rangpo, precautionary measures have been stepped up following the river’s rising levels. SDM Sujata Subba and other officials are actively monitoring the situation on the ground.

Heavy rains have triggered multiple landslides in Theeng and Chungthang, severely impacting mobile connectivity and damaging several properties. Some tourists are reportedly stranded in Lachung, awaiting evacuation as assessment reports are being compiled.

Police and disaster response teams have been strategically deployed in vulnerable areas to protect lives and property. Residents are urged to remain alert, follow official advisories, and avoid going near riverbanks.