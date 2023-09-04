As Russian installed authorities plan holding regional elections in parts of Ukraine that Moscow claims as its own, it’s evident that these elections will lack legitimacy. So, what does President Vladimir Putin hope to achieve by staging these sham shows of support? Russia’s election gambit in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson, regions it does not fully control raises concerns about its intentions and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. These elections come on the heels of international condemnation and accusations of Russia’s “attempted illegal annexation.” One of Mr Putin’s primary goals is to legitimise Russian control over these territories. By holding elections, even if widely criticised as fraudulent, Moscow can claim that these regions have chosen to align with Russia, strengthening its grip on them. Mr Putin seeks to maintain influence over Ukraine’s domestic affairs, particularly in these contested regions. Installing loyal governors and officials through these elections allows Russia to shape the political landscape to its advantage. The elections serve as a powerful propaganda tool for Mr Putin’s government. He can present these regions as willing participants in Russia’s sphere of influence, aiming to sway public opinion both domestically and internationally.

While Mr Putin pushes forward with these elections, there are signs that he might be feeling the heat. The USA and its allies have been steadily increasing military supplies to Ukraine, providing vital support to the Ukrainian government. This move signifies international solidarity with Ukraine and sends a message to Russia that its actions will not go unopposed. Recent events in Ukraine indicate a shift in tactics. Ukrainian forces have launched an offensive to regain territory, and this strategy hasn’t yielded the desired results. Blunt assessments by observers of repute highlight the complexities of Ukraine’s military campaign. Ukraine’s offensive faces challenges due to the presence of Russ- ian-backed separatist forces in the contested regions. These forces are well entrenched, making it difficult for Ukraine to make significant gains. The offensive also raises humanitarian concerns as it can exacerbate the suffering of civilians caught in the crossfire. This puts additional pressure on Ukraine to balance military objectives with humanitarian considerations.

Ukraine’s offensive has international implications. It can affect diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict and may lead to further tensions between Russia and Western countries. In the broader context, the situation in Ukraine remains highly volatile. The elections in the contested regions add another layer of complexity to an already tangled web of geopolitical interests. The international community closely watches these developments, with the hope that diplomatic avenues can still be explored to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict. The pressure on Mr Putin, as evidenced by increased military support to Ukraine, underscores the importance of finding a diplomatic solution to avoid further escalation.

