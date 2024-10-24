The BRICS summit has once again brought the group’s growing global clout into sharp focus, particularly in the context of the ongoing war in Ukraine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for peace, expressed during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, highlights India’s desire for a resolution to one of Europe’s most devastating conflicts in recent history. Mr Modi’s stance underscores India’s role as a potential mediator, reflecting its emphasis on diplomacy and peaceful conflict resolution, while maintaining its strategic partnerships, notably with Russia.

However, Russia’s firm position on Ukraine, particularly regarding territorial concessions, casts doubt on the prospects for peace. Mr Putin’s refusal to negotiate away the four eastern Ukrainian regions now claimed by Moscow reveals the significant challenges facing any truce efforts. While discussions of a potential ceasefire persist, the broader geopolitical landscape ~ marked by Russia’s military advances, Western sanctions, and global economic instability ~ complicates the situation. For Russia, this BRICS summit is an opportunity to highlight the strength of the non-Western world in the face of Western efforts to isolate it.

BRICS, representing nearly half of the world’s population and a substantial portion of the global economy, has emerged as a platform through which Russia can seek new economic and political alliances. Mr Putin’s focus on expanding BRICS and building an alternative financial system immune to Western sanctions reflects the group’s strategic importance in Russia’s long-term foreign policy objectives. Yet, the internal dynamics of BRICS present their own set of challenges. Despite some signs of a thaw, India and China, the two largest buyers of Russian oil, continue to have strained relations.

This tension, along with the potential inclusion of additional members like Saudi Arabia and Iran, raises questions about whether BRICS’ expanding membership will dilute its effectiveness or strengthen its global influence. While some may argue that the inclusion of new members enhances the group’s legitimacy, others worry that the complex web of interests and rivalries could render it unwieldy. Mr Modi’s diplomatic overture, though, signifies a balancing act for India. As the world’s largest democracy and a key player in the Global South, India’s position is unique.

It maintains strategic ties with Russia while also engaging with the West. In the context of Ukraine, Mr Modi’s message is clear: India favours a peaceful solution, not only to restore stability in Europe but also to ensure that the global economic system, already shaken by war and other crises, does not spiral further into uncertainty.

Ultimately, the BRICS summit serves as a reminder of the shifting global order. While the West continues to dominate global finance and military power, emerging economies are increasingly asserting their own vision for a multipolar world. Whether BRICS can harness this potential to mediate global conflicts or address economic disparities remains to be seen. For now, the group offers a platform where non-Western voices, like India’s, can advocate for peace and cooperation, even in the face of profound geopolitical challenges.