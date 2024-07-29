“Providing better health services to people is priority of state govt”: Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma stated that his government is committed to delivering basic medical services to every citizen. He mentioned that to provide quality healthcare services close to home, the healthcare infrastructure is being expanded and strengthened.

CM Bhajanlal was addressing the inauguration ceremony of Sant Shri Dularam Kulharia Government Primary Health Center in Moolwas-Silva, Bikaner, on Sunday.

He said that this primary health center, constructed by the Kulharia family under social responsibility, will prove useful for the local area and the general public.

Sant Shri Dularam made cow service and social service the mantra of his life, awakening feelings of compassion and benevolence.

“This PHC in his memory is a true tribute to his ideals and a meaningful honour to his work,” he said, adding that the government will fully participate in the social responsibility of upgrading the PHC to a CHC.

After inaugurating the primary health center, the Chief Minister visited the free medicine center and wards, planted a tree in the premises, and flagged off the ambulance. The Kulharia family was honoured with a citation by the Medical and Health Department.

Further, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Rajasthan CM said that the aim of PM is that affordable and accessible health services should be easily available to the common man and no poor shoulr be deprived of treatment due to lack of money.

Advertisement

“The health infrastructure is also being expanded and strengthened across the country. Health services are being strengthened even in villages and hamlets. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has achieved many achievements in the medical field in the last decade. After the year 2014, everyone has seen the change in the country under the leadership of the Prime Minister. Poor welfare and development schemes, border security and India’s growing pride in the world are proof of change,” CM Bhajanlal said.

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of State for Law and Justice (Independent Charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal, Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar, along with others were present at the occasion.