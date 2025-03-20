Pragmatic shift

Kerala’s Left government appears to be standing at an ideological crossroads. After decades of championing the public sector and resisting privatisation, it is now cautiously opening the door to private investment in state-run enterprises. For a party whose national rhetoric often rails against privatisation and market liberalisation, this shift may seem surprising. But beneath the surface lies a pragmatic recalibration shaped by fiscal stress and political compulsion.

Public Sector Units (PSUs) have long been a source of pride for the Left, viewed as symbols of social justice and equitable development. In Kerala, where successive Left governments have built their image on safeguarding workers’ rights and state ownership, the public sector holds both economic and ideological significance. Yet, these same PSUs have been under strain for years, with many struggling to remain viable. Mounting losses, inefficiencies, and a lack of innovation have turned several of these enterprises into fiscal liabilities rather than engines of growth. Faced with financial pressures and dwindling resources, the Left-led government is now signalling openness to private partnerships.

Party leaders maintain that this does not amount to an ideological retreat but is rather a strategic necessity. They argue that the goal is to revive loss-making PSUs, not to sell them off or surrender control. In other words, the state remains the majority stakeholder, and workers’ rights will be safeguarded. It is a nuanced position, designed to balance their ideological stance with the demands of economic governance. However, this approach is not without risk. Once the door to private capital is opened, questions inevitably arise about autonomy, accountability, and the long-term trajectory of these enterprises.

Can the government maintain meaningful control while depending on private investors? Will efficiency gains come at the cost of job security and social welfare, both of which the Left has traditionally prioritised? These are not easy questions, and the answers will likely shape Kerala’s economic and political future. Interestingly, this shift also reflects the broader challenges facing opposition-ruled states in India. Many of them claim they are being economically side-lined by the Centre, facing reduced fiscal transfers and alleged discrimination in project approvals. For Kerala, whose finances are already stretched, inviting private investment into PSUs may be less about choice and more about survival. This move could also be part of a broader political calculation.

By attempting to make PSUs profitable and appealing to the aspirations of the middle class, the Left may be trying to broaden its support base ahead of critical elections next year. Whether this gamble pays off will have to be seen. In the end, Kerala’s Left government seems to be embracing an economic realism that acknowledges the complexities of governance in today’s India. The challenge will be to navigate this new terrain without losing sight of its core principles.