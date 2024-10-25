41 Bangladeshis arrested in India

A large number of masons from Bangladesh regularly enter India in search of work and spread out across various parts of the country, police sources said.

As the police become more active, they are being apprehended. Recently, in Murshidabad district, several arrests have been made on charges of illegal entry into India and the fact of their illegal trespassing revealed. Police have captured 41 Bangladeshi nationals in one operation. Out of those arrested, 40 are residents of Rajshahi district in Bangladesh and the remaining one from Chapainawabganj. On Monday night, acting on a tip-off, a police team raided Parasahibnagar in Nashipur gram panchayat, under Ranitala police station. According to the police, 41 Bangladeshi nationals were detained from the area. It is alleged that the accused had illegally crossed the India-Bangladesh border to enter India. A case has been filed against them under Section 144/14C of the Foreigners Act.

Following the filing of the FIR, interrogation of the arrested individuals began. The police claim that the detainees have confessed to entering India illegally and that they do not possess valid documents. It has also been revealed that the 41 individuals have been illegally crossing the India-Bangladesh border for the past two years. They used different routes, such as Kanapara, Chharlabangola, Katlamari of Raninagar and Birampur of Lalgola to enter India. According to a police officer, who wished to remain anonymous, “They enter India in search of work. All of them were working as masons, not only in Bengal but also in places like Chennai and Bengaluru.” Police sources report that with the help of two individuals from Bhagwangola police station and one from Murshidabad police station, these Bangladeshis were able to find work in various parts of India.

During the monsoon season, work had almost come to a halt and they were not receiving proper wages. Thus, they decided to return to their country. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested them on Monday. They were presented in court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody.