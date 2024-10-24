SIMBEX 2024 kicks off, boost to India-Singapore maritime ties

The 31st edition of the Singapore India Maritime Bilateral Exercise (SIMBEX) is taking place from October 23 to 29, 2024, at the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam. The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) ship RSS Tenacious, along with its embarked helicopter, arrived in Visakhapatnam yesterday to participate in SIMBEX 2024.

Originally launched as ‘Exercise Lion King’ in 1994, SIMBEX has evolved into a key bilateral maritime cooperation between the Indian Navy and the Republic of Singapore Navy. This year’s exercise aims to deepen the strategic partnership between India and Singapore by enhancing interoperability, maritime domain awareness, and cooperation to address shared maritime challenges.

The exercise is divided into two phases: the Harbour Phase, which runs from October 23 to 25 at Visakhapatnam, and the Sea Phase, scheduled from October 28 to 29 in the Bay of Bengal. The Harbour Phase will feature Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEEs), cross-deck visits, sports events, and pre-sail briefings. The Sea Phase will involve advanced naval drills such as live weapon firings, anti-submarine warfare (ASW) training, anti-surface and anti-air operations, seamanship exercises, and tactical maneuvers.

The opening ceremony for SIMBEX 2024 was held today aboard INS Shivalik, attended by units of the Eastern Fleet and the Republic of Singapore Navy.