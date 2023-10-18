Political Paralysis

As the flames of war rage in West Asia and Ukraine, the US Congress finds itself immobilised by internal strife, creating a dysfunction that even some within the Republican Party fear is offering solace to America’s adversaries. The House of Representatives has drifted leaderless for nearly two weeks, and its consequences are reverberating across the globe. The turmoil began when eight of the 221 House Republicans joined Democrats in ousting Speaker Kevin McCarthy, leaving a power vacuum at a time when decisive action was needed. This power struggle has held up vital legislative actions, from debating further aid to Ukraine as it battles a Russian invasion to voicing support for ally Israel in its conflict with Hamas.

The nomination of a hardliner, Jim Jordan, for speaker by the Republicans further illustrates the deep divisions within the party. The uncertainty surrounding his support raises questions about whether he can effectively lead the House in these tumultuous times. Mr McCarthy’s removal is just the latest in a series of selfcreated crises that have plagued the US Congress over the past year. These include bringing the federal government to the brink of defaulting on its massive $31.4 trillion debt and narrowly averting the fourth partial government shutdown in a decade. These actions have only further weakened America’s global reputation. The dysfunction within Congress is not going unnoticed by the international community. As Republican House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul aptly puts it, “The world is on fire. Our adversaries are watching what we do and, quite frankly, they like it.” The lack of unity within the House Republican caucus and its inability to provide swift, effective leadership only emboldens those who wish to exploit America’s internal divisions for their own gain.

This dysfunction is not just a problem on the world stage. It is eroding the already fragile confidence that the American people have in their elected representatives. A recent survey showed that two-thirds of respondents do not believe that Washington politi- cians can set aside partisan differences for the greater good, and half doubt Congress’s ability to perform its most fundamental function ~ passing laws. The turmoil comes at a time when the US is dealing with escalating conflict in West Asia, with Israel launching an assault on the Gaza Strip following a surprise attack by Hamas.

While lawmakers from both parties express support for Israel, the leaderless House is unable to take any official action, further fuelling the perception of American indecision. The inability to pass budgets and govern effectively is a disservice to the American people. As we approach the 20-month mark of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the lack of a clear, unified voice from the US Congress raises concerns about the nation’s commitment to standing up to Russian President Vladimir Putin.