Political Misogyny

The prevalence of misogyny in Indian politics reflects a troubling reality that undermines the progress of women in public life. Across party lines and ideological divides, sexist rhetoric and objectification of women have been normalised, revealing a patriarchal mind-set deeply ingrained in the political discourse. Despite India’s claims of progress in women’s empowerment, the male gaze remains a powerful force, reducing women leaders like Priyanka Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee to mere objects of derision and ridicule. Over the years, sexist remarks targeting women politicians have been made with impunity, eliciting snickers from peers and muted outrage from the public.

From former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s infamous comment comparing roads to Hema Malini’s cheeks to Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Yadav’s “parkati auratein” jibe and Delhi BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri’s recent slur aimed at Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, these remarks not only demean individuals but also perpetuate the marginalisation of women in politics. Worse, these statements often find acceptance in the cultural milieu, normalised by a society conditioned to tolerate casual sexism. Political parties frequently tout their commitment to women’s empowerment through various schemes and programmes, seeking to position themselves as champions of gender equality. While initiatives like the Ladli Behna and Pyari Didi schemes aim to uplift women, they ring hollow when juxtaposed with the lack of account ability for misogynistic behaviour within party ranks. A party that launches financial assistance schemes for women cannot simultaneously tolerate members who demean and objectify women in public forums. The disconnect between words and actions is glaring and undermines the sincerity of these initiatives.

This persistent misogyny is not merely a political issue; it is a societal problem. From childhood, Indians are often conditioned to focus on regulating women’s behaviour rather than challenging the injustices they face. This leads to a cultural tolerance for sexism, where inappropriate remarks are dismissed as harmless banter or political theatrics. The impact, however, is far from benign ~ it reinforces the idea that women in leadership must endure public scrutiny of their appearances and choices rather than being evaluated on their contributions and governance. For meaningful change, political parties must take a firm stand against sexism ~ Bidhuri, for instance, ought to have been suspended from the party, ensuring swift and decisive action against fenders, regardless of their stature or influence. Voters, too, have a role to play in holding politicians accountable, prioritising respect for women as a key criterion for leadership. Simultaneously, the media and civil society must amplify instances of sexism in politics, refusing to let such behaviour go unnoticed or unchallenged.

As India moves forward, it must embrace a vision of equality that respects women as leaders, thinkers, and decision-makers. Misogyny has no place in a democracy that aspires to represent and empower all its citizens. The time has come to consign sexist rhetoric to the past and create a political culture that values women. Only then can India truly claim to be a progressive, inclusive democracy