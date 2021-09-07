Perils of a connected world

SIR, The line ‘Air pollution is not confined to particular territory but is a trans-boundary phenomenon’ in the article, ‘As cities choke’ by Parthasarathi Chakraborty (The Statesman, 5 September) prompted me to quote Richard Fuller, President, Pure Earth, “When it comes to pollution, we are all connected. There is an invisible toxic thread that links workers being poisoned in poorer countries producing products, and consumers exposed to poisoned while consuming these products.” Indeed, pollution does not need a passport or visa. Many toxic pollutants do not decay into non-toxic by-products. Air particulates, heavy metals, and some pesticides can move in the air and water, and through the food and product chains globally. These toxins cannot be considered local phenomenon because the very nature of the ecosystem and the global economy spread them far and wide. We are all connected and affected.

In our country, every winter, the Indo-Gangetic Plain turns crimson on maps tracing environmental and health performances as the cold weather traps dangerous levels of air pollution. Typically, Delhi hogs the limelight and is made the epicentre of the problem. But this story is not about Delhi alone. It is about the vulnerability to adverse effects of the toxic air of people living in the vast landlocked region of northern India. According to the Global Alliance on Health and Pollution-related deaths in Europe, winter smog is an issue that is endangering more and more lives each year. NASA simulation has illustrated how global air currents transport air pollution across continents and oceans. A landmark study published by the US Geological Survey (USGS) in 2009 also documents the process by which increased mercury emissions from human sources across the globe, and in particular Asia, make their way into the North Pacific Ocean-rich feeding grounds for tune and other marine life. There are many other examples of trans-boundary phenomenon.

Globally, governments are seeking answers to this challenge. As we cannot confine pollution to one region, therefore we cannot solve the problem without cooperating on an international level. Governments absolutely must work together in order to secure a greater future, focusing on climate issues, from air pollution to plastic waste. At the international level, there are inter- governmental treaties and agreements on transboundary air pollution, like the Convention on Long-Range Transboundary Air pollution.

Yours, etc., Jaydev Jana,

phone & aadhaar

SIR, I had to face an unimaginable harassment just to get my telephone number linked to my Aadhar number. I had to run from pillar to post from banks to Post Offices where I was told either that particular was not done in that particular place or to come around 6 to 6.30 A.M. stand in a queue till 9.30 A.M. when the bank or the Post Office opened. All this just to get a form.

Since that was not possible for me. I got it collected by somebody else. This time too the Post Offices refused to accept the form as it was not collected from that particular Post Office.

When reminded that the Department of Post was under the Central Government and the scheme too is a central one hence it could be collected and submitted in any Post Office in the country.

The Post Master of Ballygunge Post Office told me that they only accepted 15 forms distributed on that particular day. If one is unlucky enough to be the 16th one, that person will have to come back and stand in the time following the day.

It was the same experience in the next place too. Neither has any facility for the senior citizens.

Yours, etc., Enakshi Ghosh,

Post-poll violence

SIR, It is heartening that all allegations of post-poll violence are to be considered as FIRs by the State, as ruled by a Bench of Calcutta High Court comprising acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and four other justices, hearing the matter on post-poll violence. Besides, the court further directed the State government to arrange medical treatment of the persons injured in the violence taking place in the wake of recently held Assembly elections, and also to provide rations to those whose ration cards had been taken away. All documents relating to post-poll violence are to be preserved with the Chief Secretary, and handed over to the team of NHRC probing such cases.

But serious allegations have been leveled by the leader of the opposition, Suvendu Adhikary, against the “inactive” State police who also “directly or indirectly sponsor murders, arsons, attacks, rapes and molestation”. In fact, the policisation of the State police administration appears to have touched the nadir.

Yours, etc., Arun Kumar Bhaduri,