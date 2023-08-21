Parliamentary elections in Pakistan are set to be delayed due to the need to redraw constituencies based on the recent census. This delay could impact the political landscape, particularly given last year’s removal of Imran Khan as Prime Minister and his recent imprisonment. The contradiction between the Election Commission’s timeline for redrawing constituencies and the constitutional requirement for holding elections within 90 days of the dissolution of the National Assembly raises concerns about a constitutional crisis. It will be important to closely follow how the government, the Commission and the judiciary navigate this situation to ensure a smooth and constitutionally compliant electoral process. The decisions made in the coming weeks could have significant implications for Pakistan’s political stability and governance.

The decision, on whether to hold elections on time with the existing constituencies based on the old census or to delay the elections in order to redraw constituencies based on the latest census, is a complex one. Both options have pros and cons. Proceeding with elections on time could ensure continuity and adherence to the constitutional timeline, but it might raise concerns about accurate representation. On the other hand, delaying the elections for redrawing constituencies based on the latest census could enhance fairness and representation but might risk political instability and constitutional concerns. Ultimately, the decision should be made with careful consideration of the potential consequences and implications for the country’s democratic process. The caretaker government system was established to ensure the fairness and impartiality of elections in Pakistan. The situation surrounding the former Prime Minister’s imprisonment does add a layer of complexity and potential controversy to any election outcome. His release and ability to participate in the electoral process would likely play a significant role in the legitimacy of the elections.

The resolution of his legal situation could have a substantial impact on the political landscape and public perception of the election’s fairness. But there are differing opinions within the country regarding Mr Khan’s political future, with the establishment’s actions suggesting his day has come and gone. Any actions taken by institutions like the Pakistani army could have far-reaching implications for political processes and the stability of the country. International dynamics can indeed influence a country’s decisions, but the specifics of the situation are complex. While anti-American rhetoric during Mr Khan’s tenure in power might influence international perceptions, the release of a political leader for the sake of electoral fairness is often seen as an internal matter. Countries and international organisations may prioritise stability and democratic processes in their dealings with Pakistan, but the extent to which external pressure can influence domestic decisions is uncertain. Ultimately, the resolution of Mr Khan’s legal situation will likely be influenced by a combination of domestic considerations. While all this plays out, the Army must be enjoying a quiet chuckle at the manner it rid itself of a troublemaker who threatened to challenge its overarching role

