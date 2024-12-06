On the brink

The recent surge of violence against cultural minorities in Bangladesh is alarming, yet it reflects a broader pattern observed throughout the South Asian region. This phenomenon can be traced back to the contradiction between the identities of diverse populations and the hegemonic politics that characterise authoritarian post-colonial states.

In Bangladesh, as well as in neighbouring countries, cultural nationalism has often been employed as a tool by political elites by leveraging state sovereignty to consolidate power, leading to an exacerbation of episodic tensions between religious extremists and moderate cum secular factions within society. The situation goes beyond mere communal intolerance in that it increasingly assumes the form of systematic minority bashing and, in some instances, ethnic cleansing, too. Such dynamics time and again illustrate a troubling trend where the state apparatus appears overly sympathetic and complicit to these violent Talibani proclivities, allowing extremist ideologies to flourish unchecked.

The escalation of violence against minorities cannot occur in isolation from the political landscape. The tacit support of state institutions and the role of major political parties facilitates these ghastly attacks. This hidden conspiracy not only undermines social cohesion in the multicultural society but also threatens the very fabric of democracy by eroding trust among different communities. The rapid degeneration into violence suggests a breakdown of the social compact that once held diverse groups together.

Advertisement

As political leaders exploit sectarian divides in a weak civil society marked by middle class apathy on one hand and poverty among the masses on the other, for electoral gain, they purposely legitimize extremist narratives that target vulnerable populations. The recent spurt in violence against Hindus in post-Hasina Bangladesh signals a troubling trajectory for the nation, suggesting an impending cataclysmic catastrophe. Reports indicate that attacks on minority communities have escalated to an alltime high, raising alarms about the potential for widespread unrest and backlash both domestically and internationally.

The failure of the Yunus government to effectively ad – dress this fundamentalist aggression has exacerbated tensions, as it appears unable or unwilling to protect vulnerable populations. This environment of fear and hostility has unleashed such unintended spin-offs that might threaten Bangladesh with a civil war-like situation and further it also risks alienating international allies who may view these developments as grave violations of human rights.

As such, the situation is precarious as it could encourage trafficking of illegal firearms and concomitantly the ongoing violence could push the country to the verge of an extremely bigoted, anti-women and anti-minority society poised to upset regional stability. Amidst this turmoil, India’s official stance remains one of cautious concern, reflecting apprehension regarding the rapidly deteriorating situation. The Yunus administration’s inability to curb extremist activities while simultaneously suppressing dissent has led to a climate where civil society is increasingly stifled.

This high-handed approach towards opposition voices has created a power vacuum that is being exploited by jihadi elements, further destabilizing an already fragile state. With unelected advisors on the board, the current governance structure does not resemble a fully functioning democracy; instead, it presents characteristics akin to a quasi authoritarian regime lacking legitimacy. Consequently, this precarious status poses significant challenges for both internal governance and external diplomatic relations. The implications of these dynamics are profound, as they threaten not only the safety of minorities but also the broader geopolitical landscape in South Asia. If such a messy situation benefits anyone, that would be Pakistan and China. The recent arrest and incarceration of a prominent Hindu monk in Bangladesh has ignited widespread outrage, reflecting deep seated tensions within the nation.

This incident is compounded by the Supreme Court’s rejection of a controversial petition aimed at banning a significant Hindu spiritual institution, which many view as an attack on religious freedom. Such developments have not only provoked protests but have also highlighted the bigotry that minorities face in Bangladesh. As protesters are detained for voicing their dissent, it becomes evident that the marginalized Hindu community is awakening to its plight, demonstrating remarkable courage in the face of coercive intimidation and targeted atrocities. This resurgence of activism among persecuted minorities signals a critical moment where desperation transforms into resilience, challenging the status quo. Historically, the political landscape in Bangladesh has been fraught with challenges for minority communities, particularly after the fall of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Thereafter the state gradually morphed into what some describe as a “deep state,” where instead of jettisoning policies like the Vested Property Act, such instruments were systematically used for carrying out the eviction of Hindus from their ancestral lands. Professor Jayanta Kumar Ray has aptly pointed out that this troubling trend can be traced back to a weak democratic culture in Bangladesh that has contributed to the demoralization of Hindus over time. The current events serve as a stark reminder of these historical injustices and underscore the urgent need for societal change. The courage displayed by the minorities amidst adversity may well be a pivotal factor in redefining their future within a society that has often marginalized them. The recent arrest starkly illustrates the alarming trajectory of religious intolerance and state-sanctioned discrimination against minorities in the country.

This incident not only reflects a blatant disregard for rule of law but also contravenes international obligations outlined in the Geneva Conventions, which mandate that states are duty bound to protect their minority populations from persecution and violence. Historically, independent Bangladesh has witnessed repeated anti-Hindu pogroms, reminiscent of the systematic extermination faced by the Jews during the Holocaust in Nazi Germany during the 1930s. Such comparisons are not made lightly; they underscore a troubling pattern of violence and oppression that has persisted over decades, often with little to no accountability for perpetrators.

The systemic targeting of Hindu and Buddhist minorities raises critical questions about the commitment of Bangladeshi authorities to uphold fundamental human rights and protect vulnerable communities. Despite initial hopes for post-rebellion reforms following the swearing-in of an interim government under Yunus, the political landscape remains deeply locked in a denial mode regarding ongoing violence against the minorities. The government’s narrative, which affirms that no attacks have occurred, reveals an unsettling alignment with extremist factions such as Jamaat-eIslami and Khaleda Zia’s party. This refusal to acknowledge reality not only emboldens militant groups but also exacerbates an environment where extremism finds ample scope to flourish unchecked. The lack of decisive action against rising militancy suggests a troubling complicity or at least a failure to prioritize human security over political expediency.

As Bangladesh grapples with this escalating crisis, both domestic leaders and in – ternational observers must recognize the urgent need for genuine intervention to safeguard minority rights and restore peace in a nation increasingly threatened by extremist violence. Besides, the ongoing ins – tability and repression in Bangladesh are also having sombre economic implications, with many investors and businesses expressing concerns about the country’s future. The tourism industry, in particular, has been affected, with many visitors cancelling their plans due to safety concerns. Finally, the steps that the Bangladeshi government and other stakeholders should take to address the current crisis and ensure the protection of human rights include firm efforts not on the part of few intellectuals but at the official level towards:

a) release of the arrested ISKCON monk and dropping all charges against him;

b) implementing safeguards to prevent the persecution of minorities and promote religious tolerance;

c) putting an end to all sorts of terrorism before and after elections because Hindus are perceived to be supporters of Awami League which exposes them to bullying,

d) investigate all allegations of human rights abuses and hold perpetrators accountable, and

e) engage in dialogue with opposition parties and civil society groups to find a peaceful and just solution for the empowerment of minorities.