Guilty will not be spared, says Naidu on animal fat in Tirumala laddu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on Thursday said action will be taken against those who committed sacrilege at Tirumala by using ghee made of unholy ingredients for making Tirumala laddu.

He told media persons that action would be taken against those involved once evidence is found against them.

“Lab reports say unholy ingredients were used. We will keep an eye on those responsible for it and take action,” he said and remarked that the guilty have to be punished no matter who they are.

Advertisement

Naidu was speaking hours after TDP spokesman Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy displayed a lab report before the media which showed beef tallow, lard (relating to pig fat), and fish oil were found in ghee used for the preparation of Tirupati laddu when YSR Congress Party was in power.

The test done at the Centre of Analysis and Learning in Livestock and Food (CALF) at the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), Gujarat, confirms the presence of foreign fat in the ghee.

The TDP spokesman shared the report a day after Chief Minister Naidu claimed that animal fat was used in preparing laddu.

Chandrababu Naidu alleged on Thursday that YSRCP used Venkateswara Swamy for political interests.

“For Hindus, Venkateswara Swamy is Kalyug God. Nobody had even imagined that they would do this. Everyone believes that if anyone does mischief with Srivari, he will be punished in this life. I don’t know what to do with these evil people. Greed has a limit but they crossed all limits,” he said.

Recalling that former chief minister N. T. Rama Rao launched Annadanam (free meals) in Tirumala, Naidu said many complaints were received about the poor quality of Annadanam.

The Chief Minister claimed that his government has started cleaning in Tirumala and this has yielded results to a large extent. “Hindus aspire to have darshan of Venkateswara Swamy at least once in their life and express their desire but they acted in a manner to tarnish such a holy place,” he said.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Nara Lokesh said no one involved in the use of adulterated ghee will be spared. He said during the YSRCP rule, Annadanam and laddu were of substandard quality.

“Adulterated ghee was used for making laddus. We have evidence of this. Ghee sample was sent to NDDF for quality test and it confirmed that the ghee was made from animal fat,” he said.