Myanmar’s military junta, once feared as a monolithic force, is increasingly showing signs of internal decay. A growing network of soldier-spies, colloquially called “Watermelons” for their outward military allegiance and secret pro-democracy sympathies, is undermining the regime from within. These spies, motivated by moral outrage, survival instincts, or strategic calculations, represent a new and impactful form of resistance in the on-going struggle for Myanmar’s democracy. The junta, which seized power in 2021, now controls less than a quarter of the country’s territory.

The remaining regions are either contested or under the sway of ethnic armed groups and civilian resistance forces. This shift in power is not merely the result of battlefield losses; it reflects a broader loss of legitimacy. The military’s own soldiers, disillusioned by its brutality and failure to protect civilians, are turning against it. The “Watermelon” spies leak sensitive intelligence to resistance groups, enabling strategic ambushes, avoiding counterattacks, and disrupting the junta’s plans. By supplying critical intelligence on troop movements and operations, these insider leaks are empowering the resistance to challenge the military’s dominance and regain territory.

Advertisement

The role of ‘Watermelons’ highlights the co u rage of individuals risking everything to expose tyranny, underscoring that change often begins from within oppressive systems themselves. Their contributions have shifted the balance in favour of resistance forces, allowing them to coordinate more effectively and reclaim significant territory. These individuals take immense risks, not only for themselves but also for their families. If discovered, they face brutal reprisals. Yet, their resolve highlights the moral fissures within the junta’s ranks. This internal erosion is a testament to the junta’s failure to maintain unity even within its armed forces. Many soldiers were drawn to service by promises of stability or national pride, only to be confronted with the horrific realities of a regime that targets its own people.

Advertisement

The psychological toll on these individuals has created an opening for resistance groups to recruit informants and disrupt the regime’s operations. Despite these successes, significant challenges remain. The junta retains control over urban centres, including critical infrastructure and revenue sources. It also holds a decisive advantage in aerial warfare, deploying sophisticated weaponry to suppress opposition-held areas. Moreover, the resistance itself is fragmented, with diverse ethnic groups and civilian militias oc casi onally at odds over strategy and goals.

However, the emergence of soldier-spies underscores a broader truth: no regime can sustain itself indefinitely through fear and coercion. The junta’s diminishing control reveals the unsustainability of its governance model. It also highlights the resilience of Myanmar’s pro-democracy forces, who have managed to unify disparate groups into a coordinated resistance effort. As the conflict continues, the actions of these spies will likely play a critical role in shaping the outcome. Their courage demonstrates that even within authoritarian structures, dissent is possible. For Myanmar’s people, their sacrifices offer the hope that justice and democracy may eventually prevail. The military may wield power for now, but the fractures within its ranks suggest that its grip is steadily loosening.