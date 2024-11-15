MP CM lauds Birsa Munda

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav claimed on Friday that tribal king Birsa Munda demolished the nefarious attempts of Christian missionaries to convert the tribals into Christians by tampering with our religion.

Addressing the state-level function of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas (Tribal Pride Day) organized on the occasion of birth anniversary of late tribal king Lord Birsa Munda on Friday at Shahdol, he asserted that the right to water, forest and land is the fundamental right of tribal society but the British wanted to snatch it from them and Lord Birsa Munda raised the tribal society against the atrocities and misconduct of the British. The CM said that Munda fought against the British to protect the fundamental rights of tribals.

He said that Bhagwan Birsa Munda raised the tribal society against the atrocities and misconduct of the British and fought against the British on two levels. The CM said that on one hand, Birsa Munda protected the fundamental rights of the tribal society and on the other hand, he demolished the nefarious attempts of Christian missionaries to convert our tribal brothers into Christians by tampering with our religion.

Advertisement

He said that the tribal society has kept our culture and traditions alive even today. He said the tribal society cooperated in the struggle of Lord Shri Ram against Ravana.The CM added that Lord Krishna used to wear peacock feathers and the tribal society also wears peacock feathers. Dr Yadav said that by remembering Bhagwan Shri Ram, Shri Krishna and Birsa Munda, we get a chance to connect with the roots of our culture.