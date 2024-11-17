Mind cultivation vital for a Mindfulness City

As Bhutan embarks on her ambitious journey of creating a “Mindfulness City,” what will ensure the success of such a city? The answer lies not merely in the architecture, green spaces, advanced infrastructure or people, but in its inhabitants’ mindset or cultivation of mind. Building a city rooted in mindfulness requires a community of individuals who are deeply aware, compassionate, interconnected and inclined to organic emergence. Without cultivating the mind, any vision of a Mindfulness City will remain incomplete, leading the inhabitants to drift towards mindfulness of GDP, the very factor currently corroding global happiness and wellbeing.

In today’s world, the majority of people operate primarily from a leftbrain, analytical mindset. This tendency to favour rational, goal-oriented thinking has led to a fragmented view of reality. When rationality is framed in GDP as a narrow measure of progress, ignoring the well-being of humans and the planet, that partial rationality is both misleading and harmful. The leftbrain excels in categorizing, analysing, and controlling the external world, yet it often fails to perceive the deeper connections and inherent wholeness that the right-brain can appreciate.

This imbalance is not just an individual concern but a societal issue, manifesting as environmental degradation, social disintegration, and existential threats. To move towards a more harmonious and sustainable future, we must shift the focus from merely applying the mind to consciously cultivating it. To understand why mind cultivation is vital for a Mindfulness City, it is essential to recognize that individuals and their actions constitute the fabric of society. Actions people take are a direct reflection of their mind’s state. If most minds operate from a misinformed, uncultivated state, the collective reality inevitably mirrors this imbalance.

A society that focuses only on the application of the mind—using it as a tool for achieving goals, acquiring power, and accumulating resources or GDP misses the crucial step of mind cultivation. This omission leads to individuals who are driven by narrow selfinterest, short-term gains, and superficial pleasures, all of which contribute to broader social and environmental crises. Success in GDP is relative. Because GDP is the index of success in monetary terms, individuals caught in the GDP trap measure their “progress” against each other in monetary terms. After a certain level, participants in the GDP market only care about money and greed, and less about caring for each other, the planet and overall wellbeing. The means becomes the endgoal.

Balancing the need for material income and wellbeing is at the heart of mindfulness – it balances the goals with the means of achieving such holistic and wholesome goals. In Bhutan, where cultural traditions rooted in Vajrayana Buddhism have long placed a central focus on mind cultivation, there is a historical and philosophical foundation for building a Mindfulness City. The Institute of Science of Mind and the rich legacy of Vajrayana practices offer a framework for cultivating a mind that is both aware and compassionate, moving beyond the mere application of cognitive faculties.

These practices have emphasized that mind cultivation is not a passive activity or a solitary practice but requires a holistic approach what some scholars now call an “ecology of practices.” The replacement of traditional Eastern education systems with modern ones marked a significant shift away from the cultivation of the mind.

Earlier, education was not just about acquiring knowledge but about nurturing wisdom, character, and a deeper understanding of oneself and the universe. In Bhutan and other parts of the East, the mainstream education system included practices that were aimed at developing mindfulness, compassion, and a sense of interconnectedness. These practices were embedded in the teachings of Buddhism and other spiritual traditions, which held mind cultivation as central to living a fulfilled and meaningful life.

However, the arrival of modern education systems shifted the focus. Critical thinking, scientific understanding, and technological advancement became linear and mechanical, with disregard for feedbacks, interactions and entanglement of complex issues. While these are undoubtedly important, they are not sufficient on their own. This narrow focus has led to the development of individuals who are highly skilled in manipulating their external environment, but lack the inner stability, ethical grounding, and awareness necessary to use their skills wisely. This absence of mind cultivation in mainstream education has contributed to a societal model that prioritizes economic growth and technological progress over human well-being and ecological balance.

Donella Meadows, a renowned environmental scientist, and systems thinker, highlighted the need for a paradigm shift at the global level. She argued that changes in the deeper paradigms from which our behaviour arises are crucial to achieving meaningful and sustainable solutions. This integral self-transformation requires moving beyond conventional thinking patterns to develop a deeper awareness and connectedness. Mind cultivation or mindfulness should become a global priority, not just an individual or cultural preference. Fortunately, the methods for mindset transformation do not need to be invented from scratch. The rich traditions of India and Bhutan, deeply embedded in practices like meditation, mindfulness, and ethical living, provide a time-tested framework for cultivating the mind. These practices, refined over millennia, simply need to be adapted to the modern context.

Integrating these Eastern traditions into contemporary education and daily life can pave the way for a more mindful, aware, and compassionate global society. Contemplation and self-reflection require a calm, quiet time for self and community, away from the mindless search for money. That is the opportunity for the Mindfulness City. Western interest in mindfulness has grown exponentially, often reducing the concept to a singular practice of meditation. While meditation is undeniably a powerful tool for cultivating awareness, it is not sufficient on its own. This realization is gaining recognition in academic circles, such as those at Oxford University, where psychologists acknowledge that a broader set of practices is necessary to truly cultivate the mind.

The ancient traditions of the East have long understood this, as seen in the Eightfold Noble Path of Buddhism and the Eight Limbs of Yoga. These frameworks offer a comprehensive set of practices or “an ecology of practices” that integrate ethical conduct, mental discipline, and wisdom. The shift away from mind cultivation towards mere application has led to a decline in the spiritual quotient of society. This decline manifests in rising cases of depression, conflict, violence, and crime. Without a cultivated mind, individuals often use their cognitive capacities merely for pleasure, entertainment, or business, neglecting the deeper aspects of life that contribute to true well-being and fulfilment. Given this context, a Mindfulness City must prioritize the cultivation of its citizens’ minds.

It is not enough to have mindful architecture, green spaces, sustainable infrastructure or modern hardware; the inner development of individuals must be at the forefront. Happiness is not solely dependent on material conditions but resides more fundamentally in the mind and soul. Bhutan, with its deep-rooted spiritual heritage and commitment to Gross National Happiness, is uniquely positioned to lead the world in cultivating and practising mindful living. By incorporating “an ecology of practices” into education and social norms, Bhutan can set a powerful example of how to cultivate a society where individuals are not just cognitively adept but also spiritually and emotionally balanced. Establishing a code of individual responsibility that emphasizes mind cultivation, alongside environmental and social stewardship, will be integral to this vision.

(The writers are, respectively, a research fellow at Georgetown Institute of Open and Advanced Studies, an associate of the Global Soil Health Programme, and an adjunct faculty member at the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh, and a distinguished fellow of Asia Global Institute, University of Hong Kong, who writes on global finance, climate change, and geopolitical issues.)