MEA needs more hands on the diplomatic deck

India, the world’s most populous nation and the largest democracy, is emerging as a pivotal force in global affairs. As a leader of the Global South, India’s growing economic might, strategic autonomy, and commitment to peace have earned it a central role in international diplomacy. Yet, despite these achievements, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) – which plays a critical role in shaping and executing its foreign policy remains under-resourced. With only about 850 diplomats, the MEA is woefully inadequate to handle the complex and diverse challenges that India faces on the global stage. For India to fulfill its potential as a global leader, it is essential to strengthen its diplomatic infrastructure by expanding the MEA to at least 5,000 personnel, matching the scale of India’s ambitions and its position as a major international power. he scale of India’s ambition on the world stage demands a corresponding strengthening of its foreign policy machinery.

As the world’s largest democracy and second-largest economy, India’s diplomatic requirements have evolved significantly. From engaging in trade negotiations to navigating the intricacies of global security, the MEA is at the heart of India’s international engagements. India’s foreign policy has always been defined by strategic autonomy and a commitment to peace, underpinned by the Nehruvian tradition of nonalignment. Figures like Jawaharlal Nehru and V.K. Krishna Menon were instrumental in crafting India’s independent foreign policy, promoting the values of non-violence and peace while simultaneously asserting India’s interests. Their vision of a non-aligned India that could act as a bridge between competing superpowers remains foundational to Indian diplomacy.

Advertisement

But as the global landscape shifts, it is time to ensure that India’s foreign policy is both deeply rooted in its historical values and equipped to handle modern complexities. For India to maintain and expand its role in international affairs, its foreign policy apparatus needs an overhaul. While the U.S., China, and Russia deploy thousands of foreign policy experts to manage their global influence, India has only a fraction of that number. The need for a diplomatic corps that can shape global discussions and provide the intellectual and strategic depth required in an increasingly complex international environment has never been more urgent. Expanding the MEA to 5,000 personnel is not just a matter of numbers; it is about creating a foreign policy apparatus that can think strategically across multiple domains.

Advertisement

India’s diplomacy must address a wide range of issues, from trade to defence, environmental sustainability to digital diplomacy, and global security to humanitarian aid. The expansion of the MEA must include experts in all these areas. Just as former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger reshaped American diplomacy during the Cold War with his strategic brilliance, India needs diplomats who can think longterm and craft policies that reflect India’s evolving role in world affairs. India’s current diplomatic corps, while skilled, lacks the bandwidth to address such a wide array of issues effectively. India’s foreign policy is not only about reacting to global events but about anticipating the future. For India to successfully compete with the U.S., Russia, and China, it must develop a diplomatic team that can anticipate global shifts, build alliances, and position the country to leverage emerging opportunities.

This requires not just an increase in numbers but also an investment in strategic thinking and specialized knowledge. India needs diplomats who can engage with governments, businesses, think tanks, and civil society to shape global decisions in its favour. The necessity for expanding the MEA is not just about having more diplomats; it is about building a diplomatic workforce that reflects India’s evolving global priorities. By doing so, India can ensure that its foreign policy is proactive, deeply informed, and forward-thinking. India’s position as a global leader in the fight against climate change, its role in multilateral organizations such as the United Nations, and its growing partnerships with global and regional powers all depend on the strength of its diplomatic team. As India seeks to position itself as a global power, it must be prepared to take on more responsibilities and influence decisions that will shape the future of the international system.

India’s expanded diplomatic corps should also prioritize engagement with think tanks, academic institutions, and the media. The academic and research community has a critical role to play in shaping India’s foreign policy by providing the intellectual foundation for strategic decisions. The MEA must collaborate with think tanks and universities – both in India and abroad – to ensure that foreign policy decisions are informed by the latest research and analysis.

Think tanks can provide critical insights into emerging global trends, from shifting geopolitical dynamics to new economic policies. By drawing on the expertise of these institutions, India can ensure that its foreign policy remains agile and adaptable. Moreover, public diplomacy has become an increasingly important tool for global influence. India’s foreign policy cannot only be about government-to-government negotiations. It must also be about shaping global perceptions and building relationships with the international public. Media professionals are critical to this process, and the MEA must work closely with them to communicate India’s vision and policies effectively to global audiences. India’s soft power – its culture, values, and democratic ideals – should be leveraged to ensure that India’s voice is heard and respected worldwide. India’s ambition to become a global power is well within reach, but it requires a diplomatic corps that can navigate the complexities of the modern world.

The MEA must evolve to meet the growing demands of global leadership. By expanding the MEA, India will not only ensure that it is prepared to face the challenges of the future, but it will also ensure that the country’s voice is heard in every corner of the world. India’s historical commitment to non-alignment and peace must remain a guiding principle, but its foreign policy must also be shaped by new thinking and innovation to maintain its global standing. Only with a larger, more specialized, and visionary diplomatic team will India be able to fully realize its potential as a global leader in the 21st century.

(The writer is Associate Professor, Centre for South Asian Studies, Pondicherry Central University.)