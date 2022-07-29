Lý Son Island to turn tourism into spearhead economy

Vietnam News Agency talks to deputy chairman of Lý Son District People’s Committee, on the locality’s resolve to promote tourism as one of its spearhead economic activities. Lý Son is the frontline island of the country, with an important position in terms of national defence and security. In recent years, along with promoting the island’s advantages and potential for economic development, Lý Son authorities has given priority ~ resources wise ~ to carry out key infrastructure projects to better serve people’s livelihood, and boost the islands’ socio-economic development. The economic structure of the island district is shifting towards sustainable development ~ increasing the proportion of trade and service industry, in which, tourism has enjoyed a breakthrough development, becoming a key economic sector.

The district aims to speed up the economic structure shift, targeting 60 per cent of the economy fuelled by tourism and service development; 30- 35 per cent by agriculture, and the remaining being industrial activities and handicrafts. In the immediate future, we will focus on perfecting the planning of Lý Son Island district, and based on this plan, we will strive to attract investment, and focus resources on the rapid development of the island district in the next five years. The island is the birthplace of Hoàng Sa heroic soldiers carrying out the royal mission to preserve the sacred sea of the country. The island also boasts spectacular scenic landscapes and traditional festivals. These are all major strengths of the island district that we could utilise to step up the island’s economic development.

Accordingly, the district focuses on preserving and promoting the values of relics in the island associated with the long-standing tradition of exploiting sea and islands of the local people, preserving and promoting spiritual tourism products and historical sites and scenic areas that have been recognised at the national level; strengthen environmental protection; and build waste treatment plants to handle the waste coming from industrial, agricultural and construction activities.

In recent years, Lý Son’s commercial and service activities have enjoyed significant levels of development thanks to investment in infrastructure ~ such as the construction of a new central market; as well as the growth of homestay services, catering services, accommodation, restaurants, rich and diverse means of transport at reasonable and affordable prices. The whole district currently has four domestic travel businesses, and 32 individuals have received onsite tour guide practice cards; and accommodation establishments, including 17 hotels, 53 motels, 60 homestays, gradually meeting the demands of visitors.