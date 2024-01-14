Inflation truths

As the echoes of global inflation reverberate through economic corridors, it is imperative to dissect the nuanced dynamics that underpin this complex phenomenon. The recent surge in inflation, charac- terised by supply chain disruptions, pent-up demand, and geopolitical events, prompts us to re-evaluate con- ventional wisdom on inflation management. A closer examination reveals that while the world debates the transitory nature of inflation, India faces a unique chal- lenge ~ a challenge best addressed by peering into the specifics of its own economic landscape. The historical narrative laid out over five decades unfolds a tale of inflationary spikes intertwined with global events, from the oil shocks of the 1970s to the supply chain upheavals post-Covid. However, what sets India apart is the recur- rent theme of food inflation, a major driver of the na- tion’s overall inflation. While the debate elsewhere hing- es on the role of monetary policy, India’s record chal- lenges the traditional notion that central banks hold the key to inflation control. Instead, it posits that the respon- sibility lies squarely on the shoulders of the government, urging a strategic and sectoral approach. Figures illus- trating India’s inflation trajectory reveal a tale of two ap- proximate levels ~ 10 per cent and 5 per cent. The con- sistent fluctuation around these benchmarks is remi- niscent of a delicate economic dance, with food inflation emerging as the driver. In a country where food holds a staggering 45.9 per cent weight in the consumer price index, it becomes evident that the government’s role in managing agricultural and food policies is paramount. The call to action is clear ~ addressing food inflation is not merely an option but a necessity.

Comparisons with other economies, both advanced and emerging, provide a contextual backdrop. India, while grappling with inflation levels higher than some advanced economies, fares commendably compared to several other emerging nations. However, the cautionary note strikes a chord ~ even at the 5 per cent inflation le- vel, specific categories of goods may experience faster price hikes, causing distress. The November 2023 snap- shot, where overall inflation stood at 5.6 per cent, while food inflation surged to 8 per cent, serves as a vivid re- minder of the need for a targeted approach. In the grand symphony of economic forces, the role of money and in- flation emerges as a recurring theme. Economist Mil- ton Friedman’s assertion that “inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon” has been chal- lenged. It is important to understand sectoral price cha- nges, particularly in the context of India, where core in- flation remains stable while food prices fluctuate.

The inflation conundrum demands a tailored app- roach. India’s unique challenges necessitate a shift from the conventional reliance on monetary policy to a nu- anced focus on sector-wise solutions, primarily targeting food inflation. As we navigate the economic currents, the call for a recalibrated strategy rings loud and clear ~ one that recognises the distinctive features of each nation’s economy and crafts policies accordingly.

