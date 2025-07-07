At least 10 people killed in road mishap in Punjab

In a tragic road accident on Monday morning, at least ten people lost their lives and many others were injured when a private minibus overturned near Sagra Adda on Dasuya-Hajipur Road in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has expressed grief over the incident and has instructed the District Administration to extend every possible help to the injured and family members of the deceased.

The incident occurred in Dasuya subdivision, where the bus, operated by Kartar Bus Company, reportedly lost control and flipped over in the middle of the road, triggering widespread panic among passengers.

According to eyewitness accounts, the bus suddenly veered off course and overturned, leaving passengers trapped and injured. Local residents rushed to the scene after hearing cries for help and began rescue operations even before the arrival of emergency services.

Police teams, assisted by villagers, worked swiftly to pull out the injured and transported them to the Civil Hospital in Dasuya. Authorities confirmed that several of the injured remain in critical condition.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mukerian, Kulwinder Singh Virk, the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained and will be thoroughly investigated. “Our immediate focus is on providing medical care to the injured and informing the families of the deceased,” he said.

Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain along with Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Malik reached Dasuya to monitor the rescue operations. Jain said that the state government would provide an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those seriously injured.

Police said that an Alto car and the mini bus were found damaged at the site. An investigation is underway to ascertain whether the accident occurred due to over-speeding, overloading or a technical fault, said police.

According to media reports, those who lost lives in the tragic mishap have been identified so far were Raju Bala (5) and Meena (30), of Budhabaar village, Love Kumar, 50, of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh; Gurmit Ram, 65, of Haler village; Satwinder Kaur, 55, of Jalal Chak village; Balbir Kaur, 60, of Dasuya; Sanjeev Kumar, 30, of Gurdaspur district; and Subag Rani, 55, of Sahora village, said Dr Manmohan Singh. One person’s identity, a man aged about 50, is yet to be established, he said.