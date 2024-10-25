Madarihat bypoll: BJP faces Gorkha dissent as TMC gains ground

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership has tasked Darjeeling MP Raju Bista with the delicate mission of pacifying discontented party workers and leaders from the Gorkha community, in an effort to consolidate their support for the party’s Adivasi candidate in the Madarihat Assembly by-poll.

The by-election was triggered after sitting MLA Manoj Tigga was elected to Parliament from Alipurduar in 2024. Rahul Lohar, nominated by the BJP for the Madarihat seat, filed his nomination today.

However, challenges loom for the BJP as three Independent candidates, including Jitman Tamang, a formidable contender, are also in the fray. Tamang’s presence threatens to divide the BJP’s traditional vote bank, particularly in areas where the Gorkha community holds significant influence.

Advertisement

Reports suggest that John Barla, former MP and ex-Union minister of state for minority affairs, is behind the emergence of these Independent candidates, potentially complicating the BJP’s electoral strategy. In response, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, accompanied by Raju Bista, met with Barla in a bid to address internal divisions yesterday.

Majumdar expressed confidence in the Gorkhas’ unwavering loyalty to the BJP, stating, “Gorkhas are, by heart, with the BJP. Their sacrifices for the nation are unparalleled, and there is a deep connection between the Gorkhas and our party.” Highlighting the party’s commitment to the community, he added, “The BJP has honoured Gorkhas by elevating Raju Bista to key national position. We are confident that he will successfully rally Gorkha support.”

Meanwhile, the Trinamul Congress is working aggressively to erode the BJP’s stronghold in Madarihat. Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik, who was defeated by BJP’s Manoj Tigga in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, has been actively campaigning for TMC candidate Prakash Toppo. In a significant development, over 100 tea garden workers, previously aligned with the BJP, have reportedly switched allegiances to the TMC during Baraik’s campaign in the region.

As the bypoll battle intensifies, both parties are locked in a fierce contest, with every vote crucial in this politically charged constituency.