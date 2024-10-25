Madarihat bypoll: BJP uncomfortable with internal rift

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership is facing challenges in pacifying its rebels ahead of the crucial Madarihat bypoll.

With the seat currently under the party’s control, retaining it in the upcoming by-election on 13 November has become a matter of prestige for the saffron party.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, along with Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, met former Alipurduar MP John Barla at his home today. However, notably absent was Alipurduar MP Manoj Tigga, who previously represented Madarihat as an MLA.

Advertisement

Despite this, Mr Majumdar, Mr Bista and Mr Tigga campaigned together today for BJP’s official candidate Rahul Lohar. Mr Lohar has been fielded against TMC’s Prakash Toppo, while Congress has also nominated its own candidate for the bypoll.

Although both Majumdar and Barla denied that their meeting involved discussions about the bypoll, political sources suggest that the BJP’s candidate may face hurdles. Three Independent candidates, running in the same election, could split the BJP’s vote share, potentially creating a challenge for the party.

In the 2024 parliamentary election, the BJP led by over 10,000 votes from the Madarihat Assembly segment. The Trinamul Congress, however, is now working aggressively to close that gap. Adding to the complexity, John Barla’s sister recently joined the TMC, raising concerns within BJP ranks.

Compounding matters, the three Independent candidates, including one from the Gorkha community, have sought Barla’s support. Barla’s influence in the region, especially among the Adivasi and Gorkha communities, could sway the outcome of the election.

Addressing the situation, BJP state president Mr Majumdar, who also serves as Union minister of state for education, expressed confidence in the party’s stronghold in Madarihat. “BJP has had a strong base in Madarihat. If the elections are free and fair, we will win with a significant margin,” he asserted.

Mr Majumdar also took a swipe at the state government, criticising the conduct of past elections in Bengal. He claimed that “Mamata Banerjee’s forces” had previously obstructed BJP supporters from voting. He stressed the importance of the election commission and local administration ensuring a free and fair election this time.

Mr Majumdar also commented on the role of the superintendent of police, suggesting that, under the control of the chief minister, this official could influence the deployment of central forces during the election.

After his meeting with Mr Barla, Mr Majumdar explained that his visit was personal, aimed at checking on Barla and his wife, who is battling cancer. He denied discussing the bypoll, stating: “We did not discuss anything related to the by-election.”

Regarding the Independent candidates, Mr Majumdar dismissed concerns, suggesting that they would eventually support the BJP’s official candidate and withdraw from the race.

Expressing confidence in winning the Madarihat seat, Mr Majumdar outlined key campaign issues, including the condition of tea gardens, corruption, and law and order. He also highlighted the recent tragic incident in Jalgaon, Alipurduar, where a seven-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped, raped and murdered.

In a veiled criticism of Manoj Tigga, Mr Barla commented on the internal dynamics within the party. “One-man army command is running here. No one asked for my opinion before selecting the candidate,” Mr Barla said, referring to the three Independent candidates, who sought his support. He confirmed that he would not campaign for anyone, explaining: “If I campaign for one, the others will take offense.”

Mr Barla further stated that he plans to remain silent during this bypoll but will actively engage ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. He emphasised his influence in the tea garden areas from Naxalbari to the Assam border and hinted at larger political ambitions. He also voiced concerns about the conditions in the tea gardens and criticised a group of three party leaders for causing division within the BJP, warning that this could lead to the party’s downfall in the region.

Finally, Mr Barla announced his plans to launch a trade union and begin building an organisational network in the tea belt, signalling a strategic shift in his focus towards the labour sector in the region.