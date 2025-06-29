EU’s choices

The European Union stands at a crossroads where the risks of economic capitulation weigh heavily against the costs of prolonged confrontation. With the United States pressing for a swift bilateral trade agreement under the pressure of an imminent July 9 deadline, the EU appears increasingly inclined to accept less-than-ideal terms to stave off further escalation. While this pragmatic stance may prevent a full-blown trade war, it carries long-term strategic costs that European leaders must weigh carefully.

At the heart of the matter lies the Trump administration’s insistence on maintaining a 10 per cent across-the-board tariff on most EU goods ~ a baseline that is both politically expedient for Washington and structurally lopsided for Brussels. For a bloc that prides itself on multilateralism and rulesbased order, agreeing to such unilateral terms is more than just a tactical concession; it risks setting a precedent that economic power alone can dictate the rules of trade. Nonetheless, the EU’s preference for a quick resolution is not without merit.

The cumulative impact of 50 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminium, 25 per cent on cars and car parts, and 10 per cent on most other goods is already exerting strain on key industries. A drawn-out negotiation could invite steeper penalties, further squeezing EU exporters and unsettling supply chains. For smaller economies or those with vulnerable industrial sectors, accepting the status quo may feel like the lesser evil. While tariffs dominate the headlines, the deeper contest is over rules and norms. Europe’s response now will shape not just trade flows but the balance of global economic governance. But the EU is not without tools.

Rebalancing mechanisms ~ particularly a digital services tax targeting American tech giants ~ offer a calibrated response that avoids broad retaliation while addressing the US surplus in services. Though politically contentious and economically sensitive, such a tax could serve as a counterweight in the absence of tariff parity. However, unity will be the key. Any hesitation to impose meaningful rebalancing measures risks undercutting the EU’s leverage and credibility.

Moreover, the summit’s backdrop reveals just how fragmented the bloc remains. Concerns from Slovakia and Hungary over the phaseout of Russian gas have stalled the EU’s next sanctions package against Moscow. Their willingness to back down in exchange for gas security guarantees underscores the challenge of maintaining cohesion when national interests diverge. It also raises a cautionary flag: if unity falters on energy, it could weaken the EU’s position in trade negotiations. Ultimately, Europe must ask itself what kind of trading partner it wants to be. Capitulating to asymmetric deals may bring short-term stability but erodes the foundations of equitable trade. The way forward likely lies in a two-track strategy ~ accepting a deal now to avoid greater disruption, while laying the groundwork for rebalancing measures and future negotiations that restore symmetry. Strategic patience, not strategic retreat, should define the EU’s next steps