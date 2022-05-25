The entertainment industry joins Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s global peace movement

Recently, Guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s global peace movement took the world by storm with the who’s who of the film industry joining him to promote peace. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar launched the #IStandWithPeace movement on May 2nd in Miami USA in the presence of thousands of people. Speaking about the movement, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said, “Launched the #IStandForPeace campaign in the United States from Miami, Florida.

Our intention is the basis of all action and if we put our intention and the collective intention towards standing for peace, I am sure peace will prevail.” Personalities like Karan Johar, Kapil Sharma, Badshah, Shilpa Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Aanand L Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Imtiaz Ali, musician Pritam, Bhumi Pednekar, Ekta Kapoor, Rohini Iyer, Gulshan Grover, Varun The entertainment industry joins SriSriRavi Shankar’s global peace movement.

Thousands of people also gathered at the COS Torwar Stadium,Warsaw, Poland for a peace mediation and pledged to #IStandForPeace on April 24. He who has also met Nagma Mohamed Mallick, Ambassador to Poland and Lithuania from India,said, ” India had always stood for peace and dialogue”. Special Sharma and Mukesh Chhabra, amongst many others, posted to their social media pages with the hashtag #IStandForPeace. Producer Neetu Mahaveer Jain is actively involved in this initiative from Mumbai.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Art of Living Foundation will hold events worldwide across cities and countries. Between 3rd and 19th May, global peace movement events will be held in 24 cities of USA in the presence of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar himself.