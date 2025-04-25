Vikrant Massey transforms into Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for Siddharth Anand’s ‘White’

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand, renowned for delivering high-octane hits like ‘War’, ‘Pathaan’, and the upcoming ‘Fighter’, is gearing up for a thrilling new project that takes him on a global scale. He is going to direct ‘White’, an international production that promises to captivate audiences with a unique blend of history, drama, and global intrigue. In an exciting twist, actor Vikrant Massey will portray spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Siddharth Anand, through his banner Marflix Pictures, has partnered with producer Mahaveer Jain, known for his work on ‘Uunchai’ and ‘NaagZilla’, under the banner Mahaveer Jain Films.

Together, they are set to bring the gripping story of Colombia’s 52-year-long civil war to the big screen. This conflict, which had devastating consequences for the country, ultimately saw a resolution that remains one of the most inspiring and lesser-known stories of modern peace-building.

Filming for ‘White’ is set to begin in July, with production already in full swing in Colombia, where the real-world backdrop will play a crucial role in bringing the story to life.

The news of Vikrant Massey’s involvement began making rounds when he was spotted sporting noticeably longer hair and undergoing some striking physical transformations, fueling speculation that he might be preparing for a significant role.

Sure enough, it’s been confirmed that Vikrant Massey will step into the shoes of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, also known as Gurudev, the founder of the Art of Living Foundation.

Starting as an apprentice under Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, the visionary behind Transcendental Meditation, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar went on to shape global peace initiatives and foster spiritual awakening. His first Art of Living course in Switzerland in 1983 is a milestone in his journey, which will be powerfully depicted in ‘White’.

Vikrant Massey, whose career has seen remarkable growth, has made a name for himself through both television and film.

From his early days on shows like ‘Dhoom Machaao Dhoom’ and ‘Balika Vadhu’, to his breakthrough roles in films like ‘Lootera’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, and ‘Half Girlfriend’, Vikrant has consistently proven his versatility.

His role in ‘A Death in the Gunj’ marked a turning point in his career, leading to a string of significant performances in films like ‘Chhapaak’, ‘Haseen Dillruba’, and ‘Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare’.

His presence in popular streaming series like ‘Mirzapur’ and ‘Criminal Justice’ further cemented his place as one of the most respected actors in the industry.

Meanwhile, Vikrant has his hands full with upcoming projects, including his much-anticipated role in ‘Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan’, which will mark Shanaya Kapoor’s debut.