Democratic Reboot

By all accounts, South Korea’s presidential election has been less about political ambition than it has been a referendum on the state of democracy itself. The landslide victory of Democratic Party candidate Lee Jaemyung comes not merely as a comeback, but as a collective rebuke to months of authoritarian overreach, political dysfunction, and a national reckoning with democratic identity. Mr Lee’s return to the top political stage is nothing short of remarkable. Just three years ago, he narrowly lost the presidency to his impeached predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol of the People Power Party (PPP). Now, amid the fallout of Mr Yoon’s catastrophic attempt to declare martial law — an act that not only led to his impeachment and criminal prosecution but also triggered the worst constitutional crisis in years — voters have handed Mr Lee a decisive mandate.

But it would be a mistake to read this as an unqualified endorsement of Mr Lee himself. Instead, his election reflects the country’s yearning for stability and a recommitment to democratic norms. The political implosion of the PPP has made Mr Lee’s path easier but not less treacherous. The ruling party’s post-Yoon turmoil, with two acting presidents also facing impeachment, has left its institutional credibility in tatters. However, Mr Lee must now lead a nation still bitterly divided — socially, ideologically, and generationally. The electorate is fractured, and segments of society, particularly young men and the elderly, remain loyal to the ousted president and his populist brand of nationalism. Mr Lee’s pragmatic shift toward the political centre may help soothe some divisions, but it also risks alienating his traditional progressive base. His rhetoric about unity and democratic renewal will be tested almost immediately — not only by domestic resistance but also by a looming legal battle over alleged election law violations. While sitting presidents are immune from prosecution except in cases of insurrection or treason, the trial’s shadow will linger, complicating Mr Lee’s moral authority. Internationally, Mr Lee inherits a complex landscape.

Chief among his challenges will be renegotiating economic terms with the United States, where a second Trump presidency has introduced tariffs that strike at the core of South Korea’s export-driven economy. Balancing trade pragmatism with national interest, all while maintaining a coherent foreign policy posture in a volatile region, will define the early months of his term. Mr Lee’s ascent is emblematic of a broader desire to reclaim democratic integrity after a period of institutional decay. But he must tread carefully. If his presidency becomes either a vehicle for retribution or leads to a period of cautious inaction, the fragile trust he now holds could evaporate. South Korea has taken a hard earned step back toward constitutional order. Whether that step becomes a path forward depends not just on Mr Lee — but on how he chooses to lead from here.

