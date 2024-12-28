Decline of Parliament

Nowadays, a headline common to days the Parliament is in session reads: “Parliamentary proceedings disrupted due to ruckus by Parliamentarians,” with equal chances of disruptors being either from the Opposition or the Treasury Benches. However, the nadir was reached when a few days ago, a physical scuffle broke out between Parlia mentarians at the gate of Parliament, which led to hospitalisation of two MPs, two cross FIRs, and a charge of near molestation by a lady MP against the Leader of the Opposition. State Assemblies have sometimes witnessed fist fights between legislators, and some MLAs have been caught watching porn in Vidhan Sabhas; yet, this is the first time there was a physical exchange in Parliament.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar was constrained to observe in the Rajya Sabha: “As we conclude this session, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of our Constitution, we face a moment of serious reflection. While our celebration of Samvidhan Divas in the historic Sam vidhan Sadan was made to reaffirm democratic values, our actions in this House tell a different story.” Speaking on Good Governance Day, 25 December 2021, Mr. Dhankar’s predecessor, then Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu had similarly observed that good governance needed good legislatures to oversee the performance of the executive. Mr. Naidu, lamented that in a serious abdication of its responsibility, the Rajya Sabha had lost about 61 per cent of Question Hour time on account of disruptions. Sadly, disruptions have marred most of the subsequent sessions of Parliament as well.

Advertisement

Lack of discussion in Parliament has ensured that many Bills, some with controversial provisions, have sailed through without being fully debated; the Opposition felt that it had done its duty by walk-outs and protests. But public-spirited citizens have felt short changed; neither House finds time to discuss pressing concerns of the common man e.g., roaring inflation, rising inequality, rampant unemployment, foreign threats, women’s safety etc. Laws enacted without adequate discussion often return to haunt their makers; the highly contentious Farming Acts, passed without sufficient debate, led to protracted protests, and had to be repealed within fifteen months.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, the Farming Acts were repealed without discussion, depriving citizens of a chance to know why these Acts, touted as a panacea for farming sector ills, had suddenly lost their glitter. Taking the trend of thoughtless legislation further, State legislatures are now enacting laws circumscribing personal choice in matters of food, drink, marriage and religion, which bring individuals in conflict with the State; many recent laws prescribe long prison sentences ~ up to life imprisonment ~ for alcohol consumption, cow slaughter and consumption of beef. A former Chief Justice of India had pointed out that laws that had not been thought through had led to unnecessary litigation.

The CJI had made these remarks in context of an amendment in the Negotiable Instruments Act, that had led to a pendency of 60 lakh cases. Similarly, imposition of prohibition in States like Bihar has led to pre occupation of the police with prohibition offences, which have also mired lower courts in a flood of litigation, to the exclusion of more serious matters. Statistics reveal that progressively, Parliament is sitting for fewer and fewer days, with more and more time being wasted by disruptions. Between 1952 and 1972 the Lok Sabha sat, on an average, for 120 days in a year, which came down to 63 in the Fifteenth Lok Sabha (2009-2014) and 66 in the Sixteenth Lok Sabha (2014 to 2019).

The 17th Lok Sabha held 274 sittings i.e., an average of 55 days per year, which is the lowest in Parliamentary history. According to PRS Legislative Research, 11 out of the 15 sessions held during the Seventeenth Lok Sabha were adjourned early. As a result, 40 scheduled sittings (13 per cent of scheduled sittings) did not take place. In another dubious first, despite a Constitutional requirement, the 17th Lok Sabha did not elect its Deputy Speaker. During the 17th Lok Sabha, MPs were suspended on 206 occasions, Question Hour functioned only for 60 per cent of scheduled time in Lok Sabha and 52 per cent in Rajya Sabha, and on average, about 80 per cent of the Union Budget was passed without discussion, with the entire Budget 2023 being passed without any discussion.

State Legislatures fare even worse in terms of number of days worked; most State legislatures work only for 30 to 40 days in a year, with some honourable exceptions like the Kerala Legislative Assembly that sits for an average of 150 days in a year. Compared to legislative bodies in other parts of the world, our legislators are an underworked lot; the British Parliament sits for an average of 150 days, while the US Congress clocks more than 100 days each year. The attendance of members during crucial discussions is never up to the mark; PM Modi had warned his party MPs about their laxity. Since winnability is often the only criteria for candidate selection, many-a-times persons with doubtful credentials are fielded by political parties, lowering their image and moral authority.

Due to political support, sometimes mafiosi and such undesirable characters make it to State legislatures, and even the Lok Sabha. A prime example is the don, recently murdered in police custody, who was a five-time MLA and a one term MP. This is not an isolated instance, criminality amongst MPs is on the rise; the Eighteenth Lok Sab ha has 251 MPs (46 per cent) fa cing criminal charges, with ne arly 31 per cent being charged with serious crimes like rape, murder, attempt to murder or cri mes against women, as agai nst 233 (43 per cent) such MPs in the Seventeenth Lok Sabha. One Kerala MP has 88 cases lodged against him, of which 23 are serious Indian Penal Code (IPC) cases. Notably, he has been convicted in 18 cases. Another MP, a minister now, has 42 cases to his name; disturbingly, 39 per cent of Union ministers have criminal cases against them.

Sadly, the number of MPs charged with serious crimes has risen by around 125 per cent since 2009. Simultaneously, the number of crorepatis in Lok Sabha has increased to 504, with average assets of Rs.46.3 crore, and the richest MP is worth an astounding Rs.5,705 crore. A former Chief Election Commissioner had described elections as ‘the dance of democracy,’ but unfortunately, now, money and muscle power call the tune. The increasing use of illicit funds during elections can be gauged from the fact that the 2024 General Elections saw the highest ever seizures of inducements recorded in the seventy five-year history of our parliamentary democracy; enforcement agencies made a record seizure of over Rs.4,650 crore even before the first vote was cast, which was almost 20 per cent more than the Rs.3,475 crore seized during the entire 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

By the time the 2024 Elections concluded, seizures neared Rs.10,000 crores! Small fries are punished for ferrying cash, liquor etc. but effective action like disqualification of the candidate or deregistration of the political party, is never taken against political parties and candidates, at whose behest the electoral laws were broken. Then, rapacity of legislators has proved to be the bane of Indian polity; defectors have decided the fate of many Governments. Like business executives who switch companies for better pay and perks, politicians of today do not mind changing parties for ‘better prospects’ ~ damaging the foundation of Parliamentary democracy, in the process. Anti-defection laws have not deterred defectors; few defectors, if any, have been punished for their misdeeds.

The Vice-President concluded his address to Rajya Sabha with the following words: “As parliamentarians, we are drawing severe criticism from the people of India and rightfully so. These persistent disruptions are steadily eroding public trust in our democratic institutions… The world watches our democracy. Yet we fail our citizens through conduct.” Ordinary citizens could not agree more. One is left wondering whether our MPs truly represent us; most Indians are poor and gentle to a fault ~ far removed from the moneyed and criminal profile of a significant section of Parliamentarians.

Moreover, taxpayers must be running the thousands of crores of rupees spent on the new Parliament building and the thousands of crores of rupees spent on running Parliament. Frederick Lewis Donaldson, echoed by Mahatma Gandhi, had said: “The Seven Social Sins are: Wealth without work. Pleasure without conscience. Knowledge without character. Commerce without morality. Science without humanity. Worship without sacrifice. Politics without principle.” (Westminster Abbey, London, 20 March 1925). We are guilty of all seven sins, particularly the last one.

(The writer is a retired Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax)