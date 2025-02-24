Former Norwegian minister shares Mahakumbh experience, praises Indian legacy

Former Norwegian Minister and ex-UNEP Executive Director Erik Solheim,

on Monday, experienced the spiritual essence of Mahakumbh 2025,

praising India’s ancient wisdom and deep reverence for nature.

Sharing his experience, Solheim said, “Mahakumbh was incredible.

Indian philosophy sees humans as part of nature, unlike Western

thought, which places them above it. Indian culture deeply reveres

rivers, forests, animals, birds, and Mother Earth.”

He described his holy dip in the Ganga as a transformative experience,

emphasising that it is not just a religious practice but also an

expression of gratitude towards nature.

Highlighting the symbolism of deities like Ganesha and Hanuman, he

noted that Indian traditions underscore the deep connection between

humans and the natural world. He said the environmental consciousness

has been an intrinsic part of Indian culture for centuries and that

his participation in Mahakumbh allowed him to witness this philosophy

firsthand.

“Mother Earth does not depend on us; we depend on her. Learning to

coexist with nature is crucial, and Indian culture offers valuable

guidance for the modern world,” he concluded.