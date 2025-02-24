Former Norwegian minister shares Mahakumbh experience, praises Indian legacy

Katrina Kaif visits Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh Mela, calls it a “fortunate” experience
Former Norwegian Minister and ex-UNEP Executive Director Erik Solheim,on Monday, experienced the spiritual essence of Mahakumbh 2025,praising India’s ancient wisdom and deep reverence for nature.
Sharing his experience, Solheim said, “Mahakumbh was incredible.
Indian philosophy sees humans as part of nature, unlike Western
thought, which places them above it. Indian culture deeply reveres
rivers, forests, animals, birds, and Mother Earth.”
He described his holy dip in the Ganga as a transformative experience,
emphasising that it is not just a religious practice but also an
expression of gratitude towards nature.
Highlighting the symbolism of deities like Ganesha and Hanuman, he
noted that Indian traditions underscore the deep connection between
humans and the natural world. He said the environmental consciousness
has been an intrinsic part of Indian culture for centuries and that
his participation in Mahakumbh allowed him to witness this philosophy
firsthand.
“Mother Earth does not depend on us; we depend on her. Learning to
coexist with nature is crucial, and Indian culture offers valuable
guidance for the modern world,” he concluded.
