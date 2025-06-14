Brittle truce

The agreement between the United States and China over rare earth exports marks a small but telling pause in what has become an increasingly tangled and volatile economic conflict. While the deal has been framed as progress ~ promising the resumption of China’s supply of vital rare earth minerals to US industries ~ it reflects more of a tactical reset than a strategic breakthrough. Rare earth elements are the quiet backbone of modern technology, essential for producing everything from smartphones to electric vehicles, military systems to clean energy components.
The US, dependent on China for these materials, has watched nervously as export slowdowns and regulatory hurdles from Beijing have threatened supply chains at the heart of its industrial ambitions. On the other side, China has bristled at Washington’s tightening curbs on technology transfer, semiconductor exports, and visa restrictions targeting its students and researchers in sensitive sectors like artificial intelligence. This deal, though packaged as a “framework agreement” awaiting final approval from both leaders, appears to offer only temporary relief.
The American side promises to ease some of its student visa curbs, while China pledges to resume rare earth exports ~ moves that, on the surface, are designed to rebuild trust. Yet the broader issues that have fuelled the dispute remain untouched: industrial subsidies, tech decoupling, cybersecurity fears, and geopolitical rivalry. Such a limited outcome is not surprising. Both sides have strategic reasons to avoid a full-scale economic rupture. For the US administration, access to rare earths is critical not just for consumer industries but for defence and clean energy goals. For China, maintaining export flows prevents the alienation of Western markets and preserves leverage in its trade relations. The truce buys time but solves little.
Both governments seem eager to claim diplomatic success for domestic audiences, yet the agreement’s lack of depth underscores how little real convergence exists between their long-term economic strategies. Market reactions tell their own story. Investors barely blinked at the announcement, having seen similar ceasefires unravel before. The muted response reflects a broader scepticism: that while this agreement may temporarily lower the temperature, the trajectory of US-China economic relations remains one of distrust and competition. Perhaps the most telling aspect of this development is what it omits.
There was no resolution on semiconductor access, no easing of US export controls on advanced technology, and no agreement on intellectual property protections. These omissions point to the core struggle for technological supremacy ~ an area neither side appears willing to compromise on. In the final analysis, this rare earths deal represents a pause, not peace. The two powers may have avoided immediate economic disruption, but the deeper currents of rivalry remain strong. Future flashpoints ~ whether over AI, Taiwan, or industrial policy ~ are inevitable. Until these structural tensions are addressed, any agreement will remain as brittle as the minerals at the heart of this fragile truce.