Brittle truce

There was no resolution on semiconductor access, no easing of US export controls on advanced technology, and no agreement on intellectual property protections. These omissions point to the core struggle for technological supremacy ~ an area neither side appears willing to compromise on. In the final analysis, this rare earths deal represents a pause, not peace. The two powers may have avoided immediate economic disruption, but the deeper currents of rivalry remain strong. Future flashpoints ~ whether over AI, Taiwan, or industrial policy ~ are inevitable. Until these structural tensions are addressed, any agreement will remain as brittle as the minerals at the heart of this fragile truce.

Both governments seem eager to claim diplomatic success for domestic audiences, yet the agreement’s lack of depth underscores how little real convergence exists between their long-term economic strategies. Market reactions tell their own story. Investors barely blinked at the announcement, having seen similar ceasefires unravel before. The muted response reflects a broader scepticism: that while this agreement may temporarily lower the temperature, the trajectory of US-China economic relations remains one of distrust and competition. Perhaps the most telling aspect of this development is what it omits.