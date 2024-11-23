Biden’s Silence

The aftermath of the 2024 US Presidential election has presented an unusual picture of a sitting president. President Joe Biden, with his party facing a decisive electoral defeat, has chosen a restrained public posture. His silence, while perhaps reflective of his temperament and respect for democratic norms, risks leaving a vacuum at a critical moment for the United States and the world. Mr Biden’s decision to avoid robust post-election commentary might seem admirable in its restraint.

By focusing on ensuring an orderly transition, he underscores his commitment to principles often dismissed in recent American political discourse. His measured response stands in sharp contrast to his predecessor’s actions, particularly after the 2020 election, when attempts to subvert the results shook the nation. This quiet dignity, coupled with his call for Americans to “bring down the temperature” and see each other as compatriots rather than adversaries, reflects a desire to foster unity in an increasingly fractured society. However, Mr Biden’s reticence carries significant risks. Postelection periods are pivotal for leaders, not just to reflect on outcomes but to frame their legacies. Silence in such moments can leave room for opponents to dominate the narrative. It is especially consequential when the victor, in this case Donald Trump, has promised sweeping changes that could redefine the nation’s trajectory.

Mr Biden’s absence from this conversation might inadvertently cede ground to voices that dismiss his presidency’s achievements and ideals. This quiet approach also has international ramifications. Mr Biden’s leadership on issues like climate change and the war in Ukraine has been central to his presidency. Yet, his recent overseas engagements, marked by limited public interaction, signal a retreat from the proactive diplomacy that once defined his global role. Delegating key statements to allies like France and Canada while remaining muted on contentious issues risks undermining US leadership at a time when geopolitical competitors, particularly China, are poised to fill the void. History offers lessons here. Other one-term presidents, such as Jimmy Carter, faced similar challenges but used their post-presidencies to shape enduring legacies. Mr Carter, despite his electoral defeat, became a symbol of humanitarianism and diplomacy.

However, Mr Biden, at 82, may not have the same luxury of time to rehabilitate his narrative later. This moment offers Mr Biden a choice: fade quietly or take an active role in framing his administration’s impact and values. By addressing the electorate and the international community, he could highlight his administration’s achievements and articulate his vision for the nation’s future. His silence, while respectful of democratic norms, risks being interpreted as disengagement at a time when active leadership is crucial. As the United States navigates this transition, Mr Biden has an opportunity to lead by example, not only by facilitating a smooth transfer of power but by using his voice to champion the principles he holds dear. Whether he seizes this moment will define how history remembers him. America cannot stay on the margins until January 2025.