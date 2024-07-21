Beyond Modi

leader Rahul Gandhi has captured considerable attention through his relentless critiques of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, especially following his party’s recent gains in the 2024 Parliamentary elections. His role as Leader of the Opposition has amplified his voice, making his attacks on Mr Modi more resonant.

However, while these attacks have their place, it is crucial for Mr Gandhi to broaden his focus and directly engage with the younger generation on issues that truly matter to them. India’s youth, who form a significant portion of the population, are increasingly concerned about the lack of job opportunities and rising inflation. This demographic, connected and informed through social media rather than traditional news channels, has shown a growing interest in leaders who address their specific needs and aspirations. Mr Gandhi’s relatable actions, such as his viral pizza outing, demonstrate his potential to connect with young Indians on a personal level. However, more substantive engagement is needed. To truly resonate with young Indians, Mr Gandhi must move away from mere criticism of Mr Modi to presenting a compelling vision for the future.

This includes addressing key issues such as job creation, support for startups, and educational reforms. Young entrepreneurs are looking for easier access to financing and policies that foster innovation. Farmers, including those wanting to transition to organic produce, need assurance that their concerns will be addressed. Moreover, the distortion of history in educational curricula is a growing worry among parents and students alike. Mr Gandhi’s vision must encompass these diverse yet interconnected issues to build a robust and inclusive platform. The Congress party, under Mr Gandhi’s leadership, should consider adopting a more structured approach to opposition.

By assigning specific leaders to monitor and critique various government sectors, similar to the UK’s shadow cabinet, Mr Gandhi can ensure his party presents a well-rounded alternative to the current administration. This approach would demonstrate preparedness and a deep understanding of governance, further building confidence among voters. Focusing only on attacking Mr Modi risks positioning the Congress as a party defined by its opposition rather than its own merits and policies. Mr Gandhi must recognise the need for a proactive strategy that extends beyond waiting for the BJP to falter. Engaging directly with the urban middle class, which has historically been overlooked by the Congress, can yield significant dividends. This demographic, now more connected and influential than ever, is looking for leaders who speak to their experiences and aspirations.

The technological landscape has evolved dramatically over the past few decades, bridging the gap between urban and rural areas. Start-ups are flourishing even in small towns, and educated youth across the country are impatient for change and direction. Mr Gandhi has the opportunity to tap into this ‘vote bank’ by offering an imaginative and forward-thinking approach. Young Indians are eager to discuss the opportunities created by AI and other technological advancements, rather than being bogged down by traditional political rhetoric.