As Manipur burns

Fifteen have been shot dead; over 100 killed; over 300 wounded; more than 25 churches burnt; many houses vandalized and several thousand people relocated. And the anger still burns.

Welcome to today’s Manipur, a place known for its peaceloving people, nature-loving tribals, green forests, beautiful landscapes and a history and culture filled with the richness. Weeks have passed. But it seems the Central and state governments have failed to bring the place back to normalcy.

Peace still seems distant. Only certain ad hoc measures have been taken, maybe to ensure temporary calm, however uneasy it maybe. The big question here is whether the system of governance, backed by its own intelligence, have helped prevent the burning of a state?

Why was preventive machinery conspicuous by its absence? The other question is if a government, with a strong will and better reflexes, could have controlled the situation and put out the fire that kept flaring. These questions need answers, whether one finds them in the conscience of politics or in the premises of the judiciary.

The Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh stated that the riots were instigated by “prevailing misunderstanding between two communities” and appealed for restoration of normality.

That, at the outset, looked more like a pious hope than a serious concern to find solutions. Sashi Tharoor, a member of parliament of the opposition Congress called for President’s rule and blamed the BJP-led government, saying it had failed to govern the state. This again is nothing more than a formal statement an opposition party would make.

There were no solutions on offer. Peter Machado, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Bangalore, expressed concerns that the Christian community was being made to feel insecure, highlighting that “seventeen churches are either vandalized, desecrated or defiled.”

He too did his job of representing the voice of his community without taking any proactive steps to make leaders sit, discuss and sort out the issues amicably. Olympic medalist, the native queen Mary Kom seemed to restrict her role to a tweet where she made an appeal seeking help for her home state. It may have been better if she had come out, formed a women’s group and toured the troubled areas to appeal for calm and better fraternal ties.

Perhaps, such a move may have worked when officious interventions failed. My point is to ask if we are in the habit of first taking a wait and watch approach, or just play a routine role, and then look for ways to blame others when things spill out of control? Is it a kind of play-safe approach we follow without coming to action mode and facilitating quick solutions?

Had there been genuine intent followed by real action, things may have gone a different way. We need a new solutions mechanism to problems like this in our diverse nation if we want India to stay peaceful and grow fully.

Though the Centre employed over 10,000 army and para military men and women to tackle the situation, it worked superficially, because the root factor of the conflict was not handled in time. Today the situation is such that there is no reassuring ray of hope.

This state of affairs may prove to be dangerously detrimental not just for the security of the state but for the hope of the whole nation to stay united and peaceful. Internal conflicts and threats apart, the possibility of external interventions and trouble making from across the border cannot be ruled out. The nature and character of Northeastern states ~ called seven sisters ~ is such that turmoil in one state may spill over to another. After all, troublemakers exist everywhere and seek opportunities to spread disharmony and disturbances. Manipur’s history is marked by a struggle for self-determination and a desire for greater autonomy.

Home to a rich and diverse range of tribes and ethnic groups, the population comprises several distinct communities, each with its own unique culture, language, traditions, and social structures. These include the Meiteis, Nagas, Kukis, Chins, Manipuri Muslims, Aimol, Kom, Anal, and others. The Manipuri people have a strong sense of identity and have been striving to protect their culture and rights within the Indian federal system. The political and geographic divide between the Meiteis and other ethnic groups is sharply evident. Although anger over the grant of ST status to the Meiteis triggered the recent violence, tensions between these groups have been simmering for years due to various complex issues, such as land rights and the suppression of minority communities. The Meiteis hold significant positions within the state government and have enjoyed more economic and infrastructural progress compared to the other ethnic groups. Has there been no insightful study of the evolving situation and the need for solutions on the part of successive governments? Has party politics been given more importance than the overall harmony and well being of the state?

Many questions arise that need reasonable answers. The Meities, residing mainly in the geographically smaller but more developed Imphal Valley, are distinct from the Naga and Kuki groups who predominantly inhabit larger, agriculturally rich, and protected hill districts. The Naga and Kuki communities are concerned that changes in their protected status could lead to their gradual displacement from territories they have occupied for decades, making them vulnerable to exploitation. Has anyone seriously tried to understand their fears and assuage their apprehensions? The presence of numerous insurgent groups in Manipur has also contributed significantly to the violence. These groups have emerged due to a variety of factors, including historical grievances, economic marginalization, and perceived neglect by the central government.

Some insurgent groups have resorted to armed struggle, seeking to establish an independent state or greater autonomy for their respective communities. The proliferation of weapons and the involvement of armed groups in extortion, drug trafficking and other illicit activities have created a vicious cycle of violence in the region. The armed groups often clash with each other, as well as with security forces, leading to a volatile security situation. The violence in Manipur has had a profound impact on the lives of its residents, particularly in terms of human rights abuses. Reports of extra-judicial killings, enforced disappearances, and arbitrary detentions by security forces have raised serious concerns.

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), which grants extensive powers to the armed forces, has been a subject of controversy, with allegations of its misuse and human rights violations. Efforts should also focus on balanced socioeconomic development of all communities, infrastructure improvement, and addressing the concerns of marginalized communities on a regular basis so as to ensure their emotional security.

Greater investments in education, healthcare, and employment opportunities can help alleviate grievances and provide a sense of hope for the future too. Additionally, a review of the AFSPA and its impact on human rights is crucial. Balancing security concerns with the protection of civil liberties is essential for building trust between the people and the authorities. And also to give a message to the world at large about the model way of governance in the largest democracy of the world.

Political parties should not visit Manipur just to score political points and criticize state and central government for political advantage. The visit of Rahul Gandhi and other leaders of the Congress to Manipur after 45 days is a welcome step, but they must address their concerns and suggestions confidentially to the government, rather than criticizing the government through press conferences and public speeches. The BJP on the other hand should stop blaming Nehru or the Congress for Manipur’s problems.

Nehru left the world 60 years ago, the Congress has not been in power for the last 10 years. It is high time that the BJP takes responsibility and addresses the problem rather than blaming Nehru and the Congress. The Central and state governments must show the will to bring Manipur back to normalcy. If the opposition parties of the nation do not want to lag behind they should come out with full cooperation for all the desirable solutions that Manipur deserves.

PRAVESH JAIN The writer is Chairman and Managing Trustee, Paras Foundation. He can be reached at praveshjain@parasdyes.com