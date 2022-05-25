Amidst rousing welcome abroad

Amidst rousing welcome in foreign countries since last month, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Art of Living Foundation which began its mission on May 2nd in Miami, Florida announced to hold a global movement for peace and togetherness across cities and countries including 24 cities of the US till May 19.

The Bollywood entertainment industry has joined Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to promote the global peace movement titled #IStandWithPeace movement on May 2 in Miami, USA in presence of thousands of people and his followers.

Personalities like Karan Johar, Kapil Sharma, Badshah, Shilpa Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Aanand L Rai, Rajkummar Rao, ImtiazAli, musicianPritam, BhumiPednekar, Ekta Kapoor, Rohini Iyer, Gul- shan Grover, Varun Sharma and Mukesh Chhabra, amongst many others, posted to their social media pages with the hashtag #IStandForPeace.

Producer Neetu Mahaveer Jain is actively involved in this initiative from mumbai. Speaking about the movement,GurudevShankarsaid,”Launched the #IStandForPeace campaign in the US from Miami, Florida. Our intention is the basis of all action and if we put our intention and the collective intention towards standing for peace, I am sure peace will prevail”. “Everyone is feeling helpless. Let us do something.

Let us all stand for peace and give hope! It is time to have a meaningful dialogue on peace, co-existence and collaboration. Join us as we embark on this journey for positive change in the international community. Let us come together and stand for peace”, he was quoted in Geneva, Switzerland.

Thousands of people also gathered at the COS Torwar Stadium, Warsaw, Poland for a peace mediation and pledged to #IStandForPeace on April 24. He who has also met Nagma Mohamed Mallick, Ambassador to Poland and Lithuania from India,said, ” India had always stood for peace and dialogue”.

He had a series of meetings with foreign dignitaries including Gillis Carbonnier,Vice-President of the Red Cross a Red Cross Headquarters in Geneva, and Jagan Chapagain,the Secretary General of the International Federation of the Red Cross.Hundreds of his followers stood up for peace in Interlaken, Switzerland with Gurudev on April 22, 2022. In his number of foreign visits Gurudev has received an Honorary Doctorate for Peacekeeping from the Popular University of Milan by Professor Adolfo Panfini on April 17, 2022.

Last month on April 19,2022, an interaction with the media at the Press Club in Geneva in Geneva Gurudev also announced the launch of the global movement for peace. In Miami, he received the key to the city of Miami from Commissioner Kionne McGhee on May 1, 2022. He was conferred the Global Humanitarian Award from the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine on May 1.

On a subject of “Building Emotional Resilience in Turbulent Times”, he held discussion with noted author Susan David, Ph.D. about emotional

resilience at Harvard University on May 2. At the United Church of Christ in New Haven, people from all walks of life took a pledge on May 3 and hundreds joined Gurudev at the St. Paul and St Andrew United Methodist Church in New York on May 4.

Hundreds did participate in the #IStandForPeaceeventinBerlinonApril 24, where he was quoted saying, “Despondency can be done away when you have a strong resolution”.