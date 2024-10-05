A long shadow over India’s diplomacy

As India marks 50 years since the passing of Vengalil Krishnan Krishna Menon, it is an opportune moment to reflect on his profound influence on Indian diplomacy and the broader global stage. Often referred to as one of the most brilliant, albeit controversial, statesmen India has produced, Menon’s legacy is woven into the fabric of the country’s foreign policy. Born in Kozhikode (Calicut), Kerala, Krishna Menon’s life was one of intellectual rigor, unflinching determination, and unwavering commitment to the nation’s sovereignty and ideals.

On 6 October 1974, the nation lost a firebrand who had shaped its post-independence foreign relations. Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s tribute, “A volcano has been extinguished,” captured the intensity and brilliance that Menon brought to every sphere he touched. Even though fifty years have passed, his impact on Indian diplomacy remains indelible. Menon’s early life in Kerala and his education in the UK laid the foundation for his remarkable career. His association with leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru, whom he met during his time in London, was instrumental in his journey.

Menon, with his sharp intellect and articulate speeches, quickly became a leading figure in the Indian independence movement abroad. He co-founded the renowned Penguin Books in the UK, pioneering the paperback revolution, making books affordable to the masses. However, his contributions to global publishing were merely a prelude to his larger calling – India’s foreign policy. It was Menon who suggested the name “Non-Aligned Movement” (NAM), the cornerstone of India’s foreign policy during the Cold War. He was a staunch advocate of India’s neutrality, ensuring that the newly independent nation did not align itself with either the United States or the Soviet Union.

Advertisement

This was more than just a diplomatic stance; it was a reflection of Menon’s belief in the sovereignty and self-respect of India, which he tirelessly defended on international platforms, particularly at the United Nations. Menon’s tenure as India’s representative to the UN saw him make history. His eight-hour speech defending India’s position on Kashmir during the 1957 UN General Assembly remains the longest speech ever delivered at the forum. The ‘Hero of Kashmir,’ as he came to be known, passionately argued India’s right to keep Kashmir within its Union.

His mastery of argumentation, combined with his deep understanding of international relations, allowed India to secure significant victories on the global stage. However, his fiery demeanor also earned him enemies, particularly in Western media, which often described him as the “Indian Rasputin,” a manipulative force behind Nehru’s foreign policy. Menon’s deep connection with Nehru was undeniable. Nehru, recognizing Menon’s brilliance, brought him into his government, initially as a minister without portfolio and later, in 1957, as the Defense Minister. Together, they shaped India’s postindependence strategy, not only in foreign relations but also in defense.

Menon was instrumental in modernizing the Indian military, introducing merit-based promotions over seniority, a move that earned him significant opposition within the establishment. Despite his brilliance, Menon’s career was marred by controversy. The “Mundra Jeep Scandal,” one of India’s first corruption scandals, cast a shadow over his legacy. The scandal revolved around allegations of impropriety in the procurement of army jeeps from Britain in 1948. Although nothing was conclusively proven, the scandal dented Menon’s political reputation.

It was a precursor to the bigger controversy that would define the latter part of his career the 1962 Sino-Indian War. Menon, as Defense Minister, bore the brunt of the blame for India’s disastrous defeat at the hands of China. Accused of not adequately preparing the army for the conflict, his reputation was severely tarnished. Western media, particularly Time magazine, famously portrayed Menon on its cover as the “snake charmer,” manipulating Nehru to lead India into disaster. This depiction fueled perceptions of Menon as a divisive figure, both at home and abroad. However, to blame Menon solely for the defeat would be a disservice to his broader contributions to Indian defense and foreign policy.

Menon’s vision for India’s military was one of self-reliance and modernization. He was among the first to recognize the importance of indigenizing defense production, a policy that India continues to pursue today. Moreover, his contributions to the Goa Liberation movement in 1961, when he played a key role in removing the last vestiges of Portuguese colonialism, further solidified his position as a patriot and statesman. Despite his fall from political grace after the Sino-Indian War, Menon continued to serve the country. In 1971, with the support of the left-leaning EMS Namboodiripad, Menon returned to Parliament as a member from Thiruvananthapuram, a testament to the enduring respect he commanded among sections of Indian society.

Even in his later years, Menon remained a formidable voice in Indian politics, always ready to challenge the status quo. While Krishna Menon’s personal life was relatively private, his sharp wit and sometimes abrasive style earned him both admirers and detractors. His contemporaries, such as Bertrand Russell, saw him as a man of immense intellect and integrity. Yet, his sharp tongue and refusal to suffer fools meant that he also cultivated enemies, both within and outside India. Menon’s rivalries with fellow Malayali and diplomat V.P. Menon, as well as Foreign Secretary K.P.S. Menon, were well-known, adding to the intrigue surrounding his career. The 50th anniversary of his passing offers a moment to reflect on Menon’s towering legacy.

His contributions to India’s foreign policy, particularly his advocacy for non-alignment and his role in the Kashmir issue, remain foundational to India’s diplomatic strategies even today. The fact that Menon, with his erudition and forceful oratory, still holds the record for the longest speech in UN history is a testament to his singular place in the annals of global diplomacy. While Kerala has honored Menon with the VK Krishna Menon Museum in Kozhikode, the question remains whether the state and the nation have adequately recognized his contributions. As India marks 50 years without Menon, it is worth pondering whether the present generation fully understands the man who once stood as India’s most influential diplomat.

Menon’s influence was not limited to India’s political borders – his advocacy for global disarmament and his statement, “Either man will abolish war, or war will abolish man,” still resonates in international forums. In an age when diplomacy is often conducted behind closed doors, Menon was unafraid to speak truth to power, often at great personal cost. His death marked the end of an era, but his ideas, particularly his fierce commitment to Indian sovereignty and global justice, continue to shape India’s engagement with the world. VK Krishna Menon’s legacy is one that transcends time a legacy of brilliance, defiance, and an unwavering belief in India’s right to chart its course on the world stage. Fifty years after his death, the “volcano” that Indira Gandhi spoke of still casts a long shadow over Indian diplomacy. It is a shadow that India, and indeed the world, must not forget.

(The writer is Associate Professor, Centre For South Asian Studies, Pondicherry Central University.)