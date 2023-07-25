A despot’s ways

The virtues of a democratic system, even a flawed one, never fail to attract the most ruthless of despots. Thus a “democratic” endorsement is sought even when it is abundantly clear that the processes followed are autocratic and authoritarian. Thus it will be when 70-year-old Cambodian strongman, Hun Sen, announces to the world that his Cambodian People’s Party, has once again been swept to power following Sunday’s general election. But the details that will not feature in any official announcement are chilling.

The main opposition grouping, the Candlelight Party, was barred from contesting citing defective paperwork. In the build-up to the election, critics of Hun Sen were arrested and thrashed on the streets. One media outlet that tried to be independent was ordered shut earlier this year after Hun Sen alleged it had attacked his son and him, and hurt the dignity and reputation of the government. Last month, the websites of three news portals were blocked because their reporting could “make confusion, affect the government’s honour and prestige, and fail to fulfil the operating conditions of the Information Ministry.”

These are sweeping charges but an autocratic regime can make them stick. With the opposition and the media reined in, citizens are left with few avenues available to express displeasure but the regime is blocking even these. One is to not vote in protest, but the government has announced that those who do not do will be ineligible to contest in future elections.

Another is to deliberately deface the ballot paper to register protest, but the government says that those doing so, or encouraging others to do so, will face punishment. Hun Sen, a former Khmer Rouge commander, has held power for nearly four decades in Cambodia and is one of the world’s longest serving leaders. While he has faced opposition from time to time, he has been quite ruthless in crushing it. Following the 2013 elections, when he and his principal rival both claimed victory, Hun Sen orchestrated a brutal crackdown on protestors and perpetuated his grip on power. He first took steps to abolish the post of Minority Leader in parliament to diminish the opposition’s role.

He then barred opposition members from questioning his ministers. Finally, he took steps to ensure the dissolution of the principal opposition party and the resignation of its leader. It is widely expected that he will hand over the reins of power to his son, Hun Manet, over the next few years. Human rights groups have often criticised the manner in which the Cambodian regime has dealt with its opponents, but their counsel has always been ignored. This brings us back to the question posed at the head of this comment. Why should a man like Hun Sen, who had once endorsed the candidature of Donald Trump, seek democratic trappings for his authoritarian ways? Cambodia, despite the charade of an election, is a dictatorship for all intents and purposes.