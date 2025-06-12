A coalition breaks

The collapse of the Dutch government, less than a year after it was formed, reveals the deep fault lines running through European coalition politics today. When ideological opposites band together for the sake of power, the result is often paralysis — and eventually, implosion. The decision by far right leader Geert Wilders to walk away from the governing alliance was not just the climax of a dispute over asylum policies; it was a calculated move rooted in political self interest, cloaked in populist rhetoric.

From the beginning, the coalition was a fragile construct. Formed after prolonged wrangling, it brought together Mr Wilders’ far-right Freedom Party with conservative-liberals, centrists, and agrarian populists. This uneasy alliance was less a united front and more a temporary ceasefire. While it allowed Mr Wilders to enter government after years in the opposition, it also forced him to temper many of his more extreme positions — or at least delay them. That contradiction was never going to hold. The final straw was Mr Wilders’ insistence on sweeping new asylum measures, some of which were either already part of the agreement or legally unworkable. His coalition partners were understandably reluctant to co-sign proposals they believed were either redundant or reckless.

Advertisement

Advertisement Yet this tactic could alienate moderate voters and further narrow his potential for post-election partnerships. Many parties that were hesitant to join hands with him once are likely to be even more wary now. Ironically, while Mr Wilders may believe he is strengthening his hand, he may have just confirmed the suspicions of those who see him as too unpredictable to lead. The Netherlands now faces a caretaker government, mounting political uncertainty, and the prospect of elections fought more on fear than on policy. In the long run, the collapse of this coalition should serve as a warning — not just to Dutch voters, but to democracies everywhere. When political alliances are forged without a common moral and ideological compass, they are destined to break apart, leaving behind little more than disillusionment and delay. That Mr Wilders chose to walk out rather than compromise suggests his eyes are now firmly on the next election, not on governance. This is a dangerous precedent. In democratic systems where proportional representation encourages coalition-building, political actors must be capable of compromise. But Mr Wilders’ move highlights a growing trend across Europe: populist parties exploiting coalition frameworks to amplify their visibility and then abandoning ship at a moment of strategic advantage. It not only undermines stability but erodes public trust in democratic institutions. His gamble, however, is not without risk. Having controlled immigration policy for nearly a year, the Freedom Party must now defend its track record — or lack thereof. By exiting the coalition over asylum, Mr Wilders seeks to dominate the coming campaign with a single polarising issue.