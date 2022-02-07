Before polling begins

The first ever Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition government in Manipur has managed to sail through its term. Ever since it came to power in the state, the tide has been in favour of the party, albeit with blessings from the Centre and a few hiccups along the way.

Towards the end of its term, the BJP in Manipur garnered support and interest from various political aspirants including veteran politicians to the extent that it faced a major crisis in picking candidates for the upcoming polls.

After completing five years in Manipur, the BJP seems to be facing an internal crisis in terms of decision-making and management. There appears to be at least two or multiple points of entry into the party with multiple decision-makers and power centres.

Every member or senior member seems to be taking their own decisions and giving out promises. Though the BJP somehow managed to douse tensions in many Assembly constituencies after the announcement of its candidates, several erupted in protests and violent ones at that.

It is indicative of the fact that the BJP has become the most desired ticket to power in Manipur. As a ruling party, it has the advantage and privilege. And those vying for the party’s ticket are hoping that it will come out a single majority in line with its poll promises.

That said, the recent happenings have not been favourable for the BJP as many supporters and leaders switched to other parties after expressing disappointment with its candidates’ list.

It has provided hope for the National People’s Party, Naga People’s Front and even the Congress Party. The grand old party has announced a pre-poll alliance with five others, and it is also planning to field a greater number of candidates after announcing those for only 40 seats out of 60.

Moreover, the NPP too is planning to field more candidates after its initial list of 20 names. The Janata Dal (United) is also expected to name a good number of candidates this time.

The recent after-events of the BJP candidates’ list announcement is indicative that the results of the 2022 election could once again pose a major hurdle for the party when it comes to government formation. During the previous term, the BJP led-government’s sitting chief minister N Biren Singh had faced a no-confidence motion from his own party.

It is another aspect to keep an eye on. If the party comes back to power, there could be challengers for the CM post as there could be significant shake-ups within the BJP in Manipur.

In a major disappointment, especially for women and rights activists, the BJP has fielded only three women candidates in its list of 60. One of them is a sitting Member of the Legislative Assembly, Nemcha Kipgen, but she was removed from her ministerial post during the outgoing term.

The BJP government that came to power in Manipur had the party’s first woman president in the state, A Sharda Devi. It is a feather in its cap as many had applauded the decision to make a woman the party’s chief.

Other political parties too remain the same in terms of fielding women candidates. Only the Communist Party of India’s Manipur council has taken the lead as both its candidates are women. Out of the Congress Party’s list of 40 candidates, there are only three women, but the party has one sitting woman MLA, Akoijam Mirabai Devi.



On the other hand, the NPP’s list of 20 has two women while the NPF has not named a woman candidate like the last election in 2017. The total number of women candidates were 11 in the previous election, of whom only three emerged victorious. It is likely that this time too, that figure will not be surpassed.

This Assembly election has been one of the most violent in Manipur’s history as pre-poll skirmishes are already being reported. A youth was killed, and his father seriously injured in Thoubal, while party workers and police personnel were killed in Imphal West early this year.

The poll-related violence is taking place even as restrictions for the third wave of the pandemic remain in place. The vaccination drive has taken a backseat due to the elections with standard operating procedures and social distancing going for a toss as no one seems to be following the norms for prevention. Restrictions have also been placed on physical campaigning. Though no visible campaign has been seen, party workers and candidates are no doubt visiting their constituencies as there are meetings and gatherings in colonies and corners of the state’s towns and cities.

Amid the ongoing election fever, Covid-19 cases are slowly but surely rising in Manipur. While this article is being written, the vaccination record for Imphal East and West stands at 56.24 per cent and 60 per cent respectively for the second dose. Districts like Kamjong stand at 23.66 per cent, Kangpokpi at 13.98 per cent, 29.86 per cent for Noney, 25.71 per cent for Senapati and 19.94 per cent in Ukhrul. The number of positive cases has risen to three figures daily and the death toll is in the double digits since January this year.