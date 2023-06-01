Manipur Tribal Forum is planning to file an urgent interim application before the Vacation Bench of the Supreme Court for an urgent hearing demanding for President’s Rule due to the continued attacks on tribal villages and complete breakdown of law & order.

Speaking to The Statesman, convener of the Manipur Tribal Forum Delhi Chapter VamSuan Naulak said, “We are on our way to Supreme Court. Our Lawyer has requested for an urgent hearing to the vacation bench. We want president’s rule in the state due to continues attacks on tribal communities”.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Minister after his intensive tour of the state ordered a special CBI probe monitored by a retired High Court judge in the matter.

The Home Minister visited Moreh and Kangpokpi and had wide-ranging discussions with civil society organizations. He interacted with the delegations of various local groups in Moreh followed by meeting with civil society organizations in Kangpokpi. Later he held a security review meeting in Imphal. After meeting the delegation of various organizations, the home minister said that the supply of essential items in hill areas and helicopter services for emergency needs in Churachandpur, Moreh, and Kangpokpi will be ensured.

Home Minister also visited a relief camp in Kangpokpi and met the Kuki community members, The Minister said, “We are committed to restoring peace in Manipur as early as possible and ensuring their return to their homes”

Shah visited a relief camp in Imphal where the members of the Meitei community are residing, Home Minister said that our resolve remains focused on leading Manipur back to the track of peace and harmony again and their return to their home at the earliest.

Home Minister also held a security review meeting with top officials in Imphal, directed them to take stern and prompt actions to prevent violence, against armed miscreants and recover looted weapons to bring back normalcy at the earliest

He met a delegation of the Hill tribal council, Kuki Students Organisation, Kuki Chiefs Association, Tamil Sangam, Gorkha Samaj, and Manipuri Muslim council in Moreh. The delegates expressed strong support for the government’s initiatives to restore normalcy in the state. The Union Home Minister also took briefings on the security situation from senior officials.