Satya Nadella announces big AI deal with Zuckerberg on Threads

Indian-born American CEO of Microsoft Satya Nadella has signed up for Threads, making him the newest well-known figure in the tech sector to have an account on Meta’s ‘Twitter-killer,’ which was launched earlier this month.

Nadella confirmed Microsoft’s collaboration with Meta on the Llama 2 project, the newest iteration of the open-source large language model (LLM) developed by the Mark Zuckerberg-led company, in his first post on the site.

“How wonderful it is to join Threads today! As we bring their Llama family of large language models to Azure and fulfill our mission to be the chosen cloud for both frontier and open models, we’re happy to expand our AI cooperation with Meta,” he wrote, attaching a link to a Microsoft blog post that formally announced the collaboration.

Additionally, he already has close to 7000 followers.

Despite an initial spike that saw more than 100 million sign-ups within just five days of its introduction, the fastest for an app, Nadella’s arrival on Threads coincides with rumors that Zuckerberg had already ‘given up’ on the social network. Have you given up on Threads, Mark Zuckerberg? Musk believes the CEO of Meta ‘doesn’t appear to care.

CEOs like Sundar Pichai of Google and Andy Jassy of Amazon, as well as Bill Gates of Microsoft and Jeff Bezos of Amazon, are already active on Threads, according to HT’s sister website Mint. Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, has not yet joined.