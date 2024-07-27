Why you should take the stairs every day

You have arrived 15 minutes early to work (it’s not every day you get to establish that); you stand in front of the lift but see that it is packed. You can either take the flight of stairs, huffing and puffing as you reach your floor, or wait for the lift to return. Most of us choose the latter option, as the thought of taking the stairs seems like a no-option. If you’re a gym enthusiast who ensures daily cardio, skipping the stairs might not bother you. However, if you’re someone who wants to lose those love handles or stay fit but struggles to find time for exercise, taking the stairs daily can be quite beneficial. Whether at work or at home, taking the stairs offers a multitude of benefits. Here are a few for you to explore:

Helps maintain cardiovascular health

Have you ever huffed and puffed after taking the stairs? While this might indicate that your health is not at its optimal level, walking up the stairs gets your heart pumping. The faster your heart beats, the more oxygen you intake. Improving your oxygen uptake positively impacts cardiovascular health, promoting strong heart muscles.

Helps strengthen muscles

When walking up the stairs, your leg muscles, especially the hamstrings, calves, quads, and glutes, are strengthened. This improves your walking and running speed and gives you toned legs. Combine stair climbing with cycling or swimming, and you’ll be able to see the results for yourself.

Promotes joint health

Taking the stairs regularly strengthens your joints as well. Climbing stairs increases fluidity and flexibility in the joints and surrounding muscles, which helps in strengthening the bones.

Aids in weight loss

While this might be the most straightforward benefit, climbing stairs every day at a consistent pace aids in weight loss. If you can’t make it to the gym, climbing stairs a few times a day helps burn calories efficiently, serving as a form of exercise that fits seamlessly into your schedule.