What is Blue tea and why should you start drinking it?

Move over green tea, there’s a new player in town – blue tea! This trendy beverage, also known as butterfly pea flower tea, is gaining popularity for its potential health benefits.

Blue tea, made from the petals or whole flowers of the Clitoria ternatea plant, is caffeine-free and packed with antioxidants. These antioxidants are like little warriors in your body, fighting off harmful molecules called free radicals that can cause various health problems.

Studies even suggest that sipping on this tea might help you shed some pounds. It can aid in digestion, clearing your tummy, and revving up your metabolism. Plus, it could be a boon for your heart, as it may improve blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Advertisement

If you’re concerned about diabetes, blue tea might be your new go-to. Some research indicates that the antioxidants in this tea can slow down the digestion of carbohydrates, leading to lower blood sugar and insulin levels.

But wait, there’s more! The tea also boasts anti-fungal and anti-microbial properties, supports brain health, and can be a natural food colorant. And if you’re having trouble sleeping, a cup of blue tea before bed might be just what you need. It promotes relaxation, aids digestion, and strengthens the immune system.

Here’s the kicker: blue tea has been found to have even more antioxidants than green tea. It’s like a shield for your body, helping you stay healthy and ward off the common cold. So, next time you’re in the mood for a hot beverage, why not give this tea a try? It’s not just a pretty color – it’s a health powerhouse!