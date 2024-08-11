Vitamin D essentials: Top sources to boost your health in the rainy season

With the rainy season here, we either love the evenings when it’s drizzling and we could just end up with a cup of piping hot masala tea and some pakoras or hate it when we have to overcome the challenge of flooded roads and continuous rain and reach work all drenched and damp. But what we majorly miss during the rainy season is the dose of sunshine that hits our face the moment we wake up in the morning or while outside. Sunlight is crucial to combat Vitamin D deficiency in our body which is needed for retaining calcium which is considered the building block of strong bones. Vitamin D is also known for boosting immunity, helping with digestion and preventing various illnesses. So how do you cope with Vitamin D essentials deficiency during the rainy season? Here is everything you should know.

Consume seafood

When it comes to Vitamin D, the richest source of it available would be seafood and fatty fish. Rohu, salmon, and shrimp are just a few fish and seafood items that you could consume every day to combat Vitamin D deficiency. One serving of rohu (100g) contains 36.08mcg Vitamin D. Not just Vitamin D, when you add seafood and fatty fish to your diet, you combat omega-3 deficiency as well.

Mushrooms

Mushrooms are one of the few food sources which contain Vitamin D and in great quantity. When exposed to UV rays, they produce D2 or ergocalciferol which is a bit different from what humans produce, mainly the D3 type; however, mushrooms are great sources of Vitamin D.

Advertisement

Milk

Milk is a rich source of calcium, Vitamin A and D; however, when the fat from milk is removed, Vitamin D is removed as well which is then added to milk again with the fortification method. Fortification helps fill the nutrient gap and is great for your overall health.

Fortified orange juice

While one should not go for Supermart orange juices as they are filled with sugar, if you do find a brand that makes health juices with minimal artificial sugar incorporation and comes with the added benefit of fortified Vitamin D essentials, it can also be a great solution towards combating Vitamin D deficiency.

Take supplements

Another great resort would be to go for Vitamin D supplements which are easily available in every pharmacy. But make sure the brand from which you are purchasing the Vitamin D supplements is of good quality.