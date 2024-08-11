National face mask day: Glow with Patanjali’s DIY Ayurvedic face masks

Self-care is probably the last thing that comes to your mind when you hit the bed at night after rigorous end-to-end meetings and meeting deadlines and then coming back home and getting done with the chores. But a quick skin-care regime with some very easy-to-use kitchen ingredients can really help take care of your skin from the insides and give you glowing skin even during this dull monsoon weather. This National Face Mask Day, we bring you some insights into taking care of your skin.

When it comes to skincare, we often opt for expensive skincare products that promise readily visible results; however, even expensive face masks which with a little bit of research show are made of very basic ingredients that are readily available at home. Ayurvedic ingredients have already garnered a huge mass following for the avid health benefits it provides but did you know that these ingredients are host to several benefits for your skin as well? As we celebrate National Face Mask Day today, here are a few DIY ayurvedic face masks for you to resort to.

Curd and besan face mask

If you are someone who has extremely dry skin, then a curd and besan face mask can do wonders in softening your skin and providing you with a healthy glow. Curd helps in gently removing the dead skin cells while the probiotics present help boost new skin cell regeneration. Besan too helps with gentle exfoliation and gives you smooth, soft skin. Mix one tablespoon of besan with two tablespoons of curd and you could also add a bit of honey. Mix everything, apply the pack and let it rest for 20 minutes before rinsing it off. Opt for Patanjali besan powder which is made of 100% organic premium grams.

Turmeric and rose water

Turmeric prevents pore clogging and the antibacterial property of turmeric helps treat acne-causing bacteria and gives you glowing skin, while on the other hand, rose water reduces signs of aging and plumps the skin, giving it a youthful look. Take one teaspoon of turmeric powder and mix it with rose water until a thick paste is made, apply it and let it rest for 15 minutes. Do not let turmeric be in prolonged contact with the skin as it could otherwise cause staining.

Lemon and honey

The antioxidants in lemon help treat acne-causing bacteria and reduce skin inflammation while the Vitamin C brightens the skin and protects the skin from sun damage. Honey acts as a moisturizing agent and gives you smooth skin. Mix a little bit of lemon juice with honey, apply the paste on your face and let it rest for 20 minutes before gently rinsing it off.

Multani mitti and rose water

If you have oily skin, multani mitti is a boon as it helps reduce the secretion of excess oil and helps unclog pores so that products can penetrate deeper into the skin and provide you with long-term good results. Mix one tablespoon of multani mitti with rose water, apply the pack and let it rest for 30 minutes.