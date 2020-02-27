Tired of hunting out new places to go and enjoy with your friends? Don’t worry. Every now and then, we bring out a curated list of some of the places that you can explore with your friends. The places, not only cover your enjoyment but your hunger as well. So read and enjoy your weekend.

Select CITYWALK

It brings an exclusive handloom and handicrafts products range from North-East organised by Central Cottage Industries Emporium. The exposition will showcase various products from like bamboo and cane, grass handicrafts, furniture, fashion jewellery, toys, bags, dry flowers and handloom-based textiles which will give good exposure to the craft tradition of the country.

What: Treasures from North East

When: February 28th to March 2nd 2020

Timings: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Where: The Plaza, Ground Floor, Select CITYWALK

Miss Nora Restaurant

This leap year, Miss Nora is all set to indulge the entire city in a fun Dimsum/Sushi challenge and invite everyone to pull up their appetite and be the fastest one to eat these yummy treats. The winners to get a voucher that’ll entitle them a three-course meal for two on a later date.

What: Dimsum/ Sushi Challenge

Challenge Duration: 15 minutes

When: February 29th 2020

Timings: 4:00 PM to 6:30 PM

Where: Miss Nora, 1st Floor, Rcube Monad Mall, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

Connaught ClubHouse

Connaught ClubHouse is a contemporary high energy concept for the diners of Delhi. Nestled in the heart of the capital, a new place has a new address with a whole new vibe. Here’s a call for all the techno music lovers for an exciting Friday night as DJ Aqeel for the first time will be on Live Techno Set.

When: March 6th 2020

Timing: 8:00 PM onwards