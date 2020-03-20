We know that due to the deadly Coronavirus outbreak you must be all sitting at homes and feeling bored. Isn’t? The virus has made our life come to a standstill. While the celebs have been engaging in some productive as well as fun activities nowadays, you must be thinking of something that you can do to give some rest to your boredom. We got your covered. Here is a curated list of some of the things that you can do to relax and kill your boredom amidst the pandemic.

Cook food

Why not try those dishes you haven’t eaten since so long. Explore the web and try new dishes for you and your family.

Painting

Why not opt for something creative. One can bring out their hidden creativity in the form of paintings. Give space to your creative ideas and play with those colours.

Movies

Watch those movies you haven’t watched till date. One can go for OTT platforms and explore different genres.

Self Pampering

The best thing that you can do is to take good care of yourself. Self-pampering will give you a sense of relaxation.

Go for them and kick Coronavirus in a happy way.