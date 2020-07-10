The global pandemic has transformed many aspects of our life as we adapt to a new normal. From working remotely to socializing virtually, the world has witnessed a digital transformation like never before. Especially students, who were initially enjoying their extended summer breaks are now getting familiar with virtual classrooms. This hurried implementation of virtual classes has further proliferated the growth of virtual school bags i.e the storage solutions helping us store the exponential amount of data that we are creating daily. Hence, it has become imperative to have a trusted storage solution that helps store those heavy assignments, videos, and presentations to make learning more seamless. But how to choose the best storage solution that fits best as per our needs? Here are a few tips that can help you out:

Store to remember: Earlier your hand-written notes were your holy grail, you could borrow them from your friend and you would be up to date! However, with learning moving online, a system crash or glitch in a central database and your hours of making notes can go to vain. With schooling moving online, it is critical to take a backup regularly on a trusted and good storage space such as the WD My Passport HDD, which comes with up to 5TB of storage capacity. This palm-sized storage device offers plenty of space to store, organize, and share your photos, videos, music, and documents.

Transferring your notes hassle-free: You can’t ignore the notifications on your smartphones pushing you to delete your favorite pictures and videos to store and access other important assignments. But with the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type C which is available in a storage capacity of 1TB, you can seamlessly transfer and view content on smartphones, tablets, Mac devices, smart TVs, and computers. It is also very convenient to carry around given that it is small and light in weight.

Multiple usage value: A good percentage of students use their smartphones to attend e-classes, selecting the best memory card to store the classwork, notes and videos on the phone becomes all the more important. Not only are there a wide variety of options available, but memory cards also differ in speed, capacity, brand, and compatibility. You need to choose a memory card that offers a large capacity for storing countless files and transfer data quickly with effective speed.