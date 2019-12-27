On Thursday, several parts of the country including Odisha, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Delhi observed the last solar eclipse of the decade. As the country became part of this natural phenomenon, PM Narendra Modi also joined the countrymen to witness the eclipse.

Although, he could not see the solar eclipse due to the clouds all over, however, he caught glimpses of it on live stream. Moreover, he tweeted pictures of him watching the eclipse with protective gears on.

Taking it to his official Twitter handle, Modi wrote, “Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about #solareclipse2019. Unfortunately, I could not see the Sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream. Also enriched my knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts (sic).”

Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about #solareclipse2019. Unfortunately, I could not see the Sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream. Also enriched my knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts. pic.twitter.com/EI1dcIWRIz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2019

After the PM tweeted the picture, one of the images quickly became the perfect fodder for hilarious memes. The picture being used for memes had PM Modi looking up at the sky with glasses on and a pair of protective glasses in his hands.

The best part – when one of the Twitter users informed PM Modi that his picture is becoming a meme, he had the best reply. He wrote, “Most welcome….enjoy.”

PM Modi’s nod left the internet amazed and soon Twitter was filled with some incredible memes.

Have a look at the best ones which are taking over the Internet right now:

Sequence of events pic.twitter.com/JH0q8t1JPY — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) December 26, 2019

Me Salary credited After 10 days pic.twitter.com/0WFOUP64hW — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) December 26, 2019

1. Going to the market

2. Returning after buying onions pic.twitter.com/lxXDfetiVN — Don Tippler (@MrTippler) December 26, 2019

How normal people see #solareclipse2019 vs How Legends see #solareclipse2019 pic.twitter.com/Qgmom4rHrP — Thakur Baldev Singh (@HathwalaThakur) December 26, 2019

Modi ji trying to visualise the dream of 5 trillion economy. #solareclipse2019 pic.twitter.com/RWeHFrifxc — TheBadGuy (@trick_sterrr) December 26, 2019