Valentine weekend is over now. All the singles must have taken a sigh of relief (giggles). After giving a long list of places to hang out with your lovers, we are here to cover the singles today. Here is a curated list of some of the places where one can go and enjoy with their BFF.

Connaught ClubHouse

Connaught Club House is a contemporary gastronomic experience with the nostalgic charm of Delhi. It is Delhi’s latest addition to nightlife where music and clubbing scene takes to the next level. This weekend take a break and chill with your friends as Connaught ClubHouse is hosting DJ Gauri.

What: DJ night

When: February 22, 2020

Timings: 8:00 pm onwards

Where: Connaught ClubHouse, Tolstoy marg, New Delhi

The Westin

With the weather setting in just right it is time to get out and make the evenings lively again. And nothing motivates the spirit more than flavours which are steeped in tradition and have a regal influence. The Westin is all set to host you in a royal affair at its upcoming Rajasthani Food Festival, starting in its renowned outlet – Seasonal tastes, for dinner only.

What: Rajasthani Food Festival

When: February 17th to February 29th, 2020

Timings: 7.00 pm – 11.30 pm

Where: Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi

Gin Festival

Select CITYWALK collaborates with Food Talk India as the exclusive Food Partner for The Gin’s Explorer’s Club. The festival boasts a cornucopia of craft gin from India as well as abroad by some of the capital’s favourite bars.

What: Gin Festival

When: February 22nd and February 23rd, 2020

Timings: 12 noon – 10.30 pm

Where: One Golden Mile